Jaguars' Rival Still Getting Slammed For Offseason Miscue
When it comes to the biggest AFC South move this offseason that did not involve the Jacksonville Jaguars trading for Travis Hunter, it is clear where everyone else lands.
The Houston Texans dealing away star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders did not make a lot of sense when it happened, and it still does not make much sense few more months down the road.
That is why when CBS Sports looked at the 10 NFL offseason moves in line to make the biggest impact, the Tunsil trade came in high at No. 5 -- which is not meant to be a positive sign for the Jaguars' biggest rival and the back-to-back AFC South winners.
"The offensive line was a major issue for the Houston Texans last season. While the unit certainly needed fixing, trading away your best lineman wasn't exactly the way most folks thought they'd address it," CBS Sports said.
"The return for the star left tackle was substantial, but C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times in 2024, and according to Pro Football Focus, Tunsil only accounted for two of those. He was hardly the problem, and if this revamped line struggles -- particularly whoever takes over at blindside tackle -- it could have major ramifications for Stroud taking another step forward in Year 3 and the Texans' overall success."
Tunsil may not be an elite left tackle any more, but the Texans looked at their offensive line issues and, for some reason, thought the answer was to move on from their best blocker. To make matters worse, the Texans' plan to replace Tunsil involved them signing veteran left tackle Cam Robinson, who is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career.
"Conversely, this was a major get for the Washington Commanders, who are coming off an appearance in the NFC Championship Game," CBS Sports said.
"They struck gold with Jayden Daniels and have now given their rising second-year quarterback a bona fide left tackle to protect him, which should only help his development. A team that was in the NFL's final four a season ago got notably better at one of the most important positions in the sport.
