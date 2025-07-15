Trevor Lawrence Shares What Makes Travis Hunter Great
Travis Hunter enters his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars with significant expectations on how and where he will play at the NFL level. The former Heisman Trophy winner was an outstanding wide receiver and cornerback coming out of Colorado and is looking to make the same impact in Duval County.
His new quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, has gotten to see him up close during offseason team activities and mini-camp, teasing the possibility of what type of impact the two stars could bring to Jacksonville in 2025.
In the latest episode of "Pardon My Take," Lawrence was asked about whether Hunter can be a transcendent talent who can take over the sport. The former No. 1 overall selection was quick to call his rookie teammate 'unbelievable ' with how he trains.
“Just by my interactions with him, he is unbelievable, as far as the conditioning and shape he is in. This guy can run all day," Lawrence said.
Lawrence told the hosts of "Pardon My Take" about the work ethic Hunter displays in practice and how no one he's played with has ever done what the rookie standout is doing this offseason.
"Like, he’ll run a post route and say we missed it, and I’d want to run a different one, and he’d say, ‘Oh, I’ll run it again,’ and just come right back," Lawrence said. "Everyone I’ve played with, no one does that."
"No shade on anyone else, but no one is trying to run 50 yards full speed again right when they just did it."
It is things like this that have Lawrence calling Hunter a "super hard worker" and someone who is focused on the task at hand, sticking to himself, and being a good person, overall.
"Stuff like that, a super hard worker, just a good guy. You can tell he doesn’t have a lot of issues going on, like he’s distracted," Lawrence said." He just seems very focused, sticks to himself, he’s great.”
Lawrence was then asked whether he would be picking on Hunter at cornerback during training camp, and it sounds like this has been ongoing since OTAs and mini-camp when the two first met.
"I said that on his first day," Lawrence laughed. "When he was over at DB, I was like, 'we’re throwing every ball your way'. He’s pretty freaking good at corner, too, though."
Lawrence went on to say that while a guy like Hunter could do whatever he wants, he doesn't know how much he can play both ways.
"How much can you play both ways? I don’t know," Lawrence said. "It’s been done before, but it’s been a while. If there’s a guy who can do it, he can do it. But we will see how that plays out."
