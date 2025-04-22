Jaguars' Draft Day Trade Wishes Revealed
When it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be like plenty of other teams: hoping to trade down.
In what has long been called a "starters draft" that lacks blue-chip talent outside of a small group of players, it seems like most NFL teams would rather trade down and acquire more picks than stay at their allotted draft slot.
And according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars are reportedly one of those teams.
"On the other side of things, the Steelers (No. 21) are among the teams interested in moving back from their first-round slot. That list also includes the Jaguars (5), Panthers (8), 49ers (11), Falcons (15), Seahawks (18), Buccaneers (19) and Vikings (24), who currently have four picks, the fewest any team," Schefter said.
As Schefter noted, there does not appear to be much of an appeitite amongst teams in moving up in the first round.
This has long been the expectation when it comes to the 2025 class, which is certainly not near other recent lasses in terms of quarterback talent and depth.
"One of the biggest reasons for the lack of movement is what evaluators perceive to be the lack of blue-chip quarterbacks; for most teams, there isn't a quarterback outside of Cam Ward (Miami) worth trading up for," Schefter said.
"The Browns inquired about the possibility trading up from No. 2, and the Giants at No. 3 were even more persistent in their efforts to try to trade up for the top pick with Tennessee. The Titans have resisted those overtures and are expected to hold on to their pick."
With so many teams hoping to move back from their original draft slot, it is not hard to see how the NFL at large views this draft class. It has plenty of good players in it, but the true value seems to be somewhere closer to Day 2 and Day 3 than in the first-round, especially when you are a team picking in the top-5 like the Jaguars.
We will see if any team gets desperate before the draft, but for now it seems likely the Jaguars will stay put.
