Ranking Jaguars' Stock Drops Following Loss to Bengals
There was no shortage of blame to go around for the Jacksonville Jaguars after they failed to take advantage of some incredibly opportune developments in their Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Star quarterback Joe Burrow left the game in the first quarter after going down with a toe injury on a sack from Arik Armstead.
Jacksonville's defense was able to force three turnovers from the Bengals' backup quarterback, while the offense generated 400 total yards, including 5.1 per carry. They still couldn't come up with the win against Jake Browning, falling to 0-2 against him in the last three years.
Some fans might want to put it on the refs, and they have a solid case. The Jaguars had two potential defensive touchdowns overruled on questionable calls, as well as a highly disputable defensive pass interference flag against them on the Bengals' game-winning drive. Ultimately, though, Jacksonville had plenty of chances to win this game, and they gave it away. Who deserves the bulk of the blame?
Which Jaguar had the worst performance?
3. Trevor Lawrence
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had another up-and-down performance in Week 2. While he threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns on 24-of-42 passing, he also gave out two early interceptions that killed the Jacksonville Jaguars' momentum in the first half.
Those picks weren't entirely on him, but they were definitely questionable decisions. Jacksonville also racked up several illegal shift penalties that set them back five yards apiece, which is also partly on him for not managing the game clock better and giving his team the time they needed to get set properly. It wasn't perfect or pretty at times, but ultimately, he did enough to get the win.
2. Liam Coen
Liam Coen learned that it's not easy to win away from home in his first-ever road game as an NFL head coach. He made some scrutinized calls along the way. For one, the Jaguars led for the majority of the afternoon and had a tremendous amount of success with their run game. And yet, Lawrence had 43 dropbacks anyway compared to the Jaguars' 27 rushing attempts, two of which came from the quarterback.
Coen also made a highly controversial choice to go for it on 4th-and-2 instead of settling for a field goal to go up six in the final minutes of the contest. The Jaguars turned it over on downs, and the Bengals completed a 90-yard game-winning drive on the next possession. The analytics were in the coach's favor, though, and he would have looked ingeniously aggressive if Brian Thomas Jr. had come down with the catch and conversion.
Coen himself took the majority of the blame for Jacksonville's myriad pre-snap penalties, stating that he had put too much on his team to handle, especially in their first road game in a hostile environment in just the second week in this new system.
1. Brian Thomas Jr.
Brian Thomas Jr.'s drop on that crucial fourth down wasn't his only missed opportunity. He had two failed attempts in the end zone. One where he jumped when he didn't need to, allowing himself to get pushed out of bounds, and another where he straight up dropped one for six.
He also tipped a Trevor Lawrence pass into the arms of Bengals defensive back Jordan Battle, retracting his arm for fear of getting hit over the middle. Ultimately, he finished with just four catches on 12 targets. Understandably, the fanbase wasn't thrilled with his performance.
