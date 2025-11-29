Jaguars vs. Titans: Key Matchups to Watch in Nashville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are back on another road trip, this time for the first of two AFC South matchups against the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts in consecutive weeks.

Jacksonville has itself at 7-4 and won a game back in the division from Indianapolis as they look to make this division one of the most fascinating in the NFL this season. The Titans, 1-10 and cruising to a top-three selection in the NFL Draft, are fighting with pride and hope for the future as they look to pull off a massive upset at home.

To avoid this, the Jaguars must succeed in these three key matchups against Tennessee on Sunday. Let's take a closer look.

Jacksonville Jaguars skill players vs. Tennessee Titans passing defense

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) attempts to catch the ball against Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) and cornerback Darien Porter (26) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jacksonville seems to be getting healthy at the right time, as both tight end Brenton Strange and Pro Bowl wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. are returning to the lineup in subsequent weeks.

Will we see the same Thomas, who was ultra-productive as a rookie last season? That remains to be seen, but look for him to still receive a fair share of targets despite the emergence of Strange, Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers, with Dyami Brown and Tim Patrick regulated to being depth pieces out wide.

The Titans have the fifth-worst EPA per pass allowed and the sixth-most yards per pass. A quality and productive day from the Jaguars skill players on the perimeter and at tight ened could open the door for a quality passing day from the team's quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence vs. Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence needs to find more consistency, fast. The patience should be wearing thin from this regime, but they seem committed and confident of Lawrence's ability to find that consistency soon. No one has voiced more confidence and trust in his quarterback than head coach Liam Coen since before Week 11.

Lawrence will need to outplay rookie Cam Ward, which doesn't seem like an impossible task, as the first-year play-caller is in a similar situation to his counterpart almost five years ago. This feels like an eventual outduel by the former 2021 No. 1 overall selection as he looks to have steady play in the final weeks of the regular season.

Jacksonville Jaguars run defense vs. Tennessee Titans run game

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

To the surprise of many, the Jacksonville Jaguars have been billed as the No. 1 run defense in the NFL. They have allowed just 83.8 yards per game and the fifth-fewest yards after contact per attempt this season, thanks to the terrific play of Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd on the second level, and the stout performances in the trenches from Josh Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead, DaVon Hamilton, and a mixture for edge talent.

The Titans have the worst rushing offense in the NFL, with a bottom-ranked 77.5 yards per game and a bottom-five rushing success rate. However, Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears have shown to be productive backs from time to time despite an underwhelming display in the run game by their offensive line. The Jaguars must be careful against these tailbacks.

When you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter, you'll get the latest Jaguars news, analysis, and stories that come straight to your email. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley for up-to-date information, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.