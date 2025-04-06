HC Liam Coen Looking for Growth from the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Liam Coen as their head coach to help pull the Jaguars from the league's cellar dweller. The Jaguars secured Coen after an eventful hiring process in which Coen initially turned down an in-person interview with Jaguars owner Shad Khan.
With things under way in Jacksonville, Coen noted that the team is already coming together nicely. Coen wants players who are willing to put in the necessary work to grow and evolved as players. If they are willing to do so, Coen believes the Jaguars can turn things around.
“Yeah, I do. I think we are. I mean, if you look at the way we set things up like there is I don't want to say a succession, but it's built for people to elevate and grow. That’s what we want. We want to win games right now for the Jacksonville Jaguars. That's priority number one for these coaches, but I'd be silly not to say that I want them to develop and evolve and grow. That's the goal. Like, I want these guys to be able to go off and be successful; that means we did something right," Coen said.
Still, Coen noted that the Jaguars' main focus is winning games, which they have not done much of over the past two seasons. So far, Coen has been impressed by what he has seen from the players and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile.
"But for right now, their focus is on winning games for the Jacksonville Jaguars. I've been really happy with their flow. [Defensive Coordinator] Anthony Campanile is a first-time defensive coordinator. I went and sat in the defensive staff room, and that was being run like the players were in there. It was he was making a call, the defensive staff is going, alright, I got the cloud, I got the flat, I got the hook curl, and it's like... I was like, oh shoot, it was moving. It was good, so really impressed," Coen said.
Time will tell if the Jaguars will be able to figure things out soon or if they will need more time to work things out. Coen walked into one of the worst situations in the league, and it is now up to him and general manager James Gladstone to fix it.
