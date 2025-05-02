Should Jaguars Trade Former First Round Pick?
With all that has happened this offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the new front office for the franchise has even more decisions to make before the start of the 2025 NFL campaign. Following a successful 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars have another topic that needs its attention.
As reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Jaguars will not be exercising their fifth-year option on former 2022 first-round draft pick Devin Lloyd. While the move may surprise some, the Jaguars' aggressive nature since transitioning power makes this move all the more sense.
However, with Lloyd not being exercised that fifth-year option, the franchise has something to consider. The front office could be looking to trade the young linebacker, as he still possesses high upside, or they let him ride out his final year of the contract, hoping he stands out for them.
In the three seasons that Lloyd has played, he has totaled over 100 total tackles each season, earning 355 in his career. He also had accumulated 195 solo tackles, one forced fumble, four interceptions, 19 passes defended, and 22.5 stuffs. He even totaled his first two quarterback sacks last season.
The former first rounder has been with the franchise through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, so much so that it would be odd seeing him don a different uniform. At the end of the day, though, the National Football League is a business, and the players are just pawns.
If the Jaguars were to explore possible trade options for Lloyd, they would surely be able to find a partnership. Last season, according to PFF.com, Lloyd earned an overall grade of 76.7, which placed him in the above-average category and ranked him as the 24th best linebacker out of the 189 qualified.
He was also able to obtain himself two stellar grades when it came to pass rush (88 grade) and run defense (84.2). One area that did bring down his grade though was his coverage grade, as he earned a 62.6.
Regardless of what the franchise does with Lloyd, whether it be extend him after a strong 2024 campaign or trade him away, his first seasons in Jacksonville were some to commend, regardless of the team's overall success.
