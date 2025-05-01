5 Biggest Winners From Jaguars' Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have certainly changed their identity this offseason, and their actions during the 2025 NFL Draft were the cherry on top.
With a host of new rookies added to the mix, which veterans on the Jaguars roster walked out of the draft process as the biggest winners? We break it down below.
CB Tyson Campbell
Tyson Campbell badly needed a running mate last season, but the Jaguars didn't address the cornerback position outside of Ronald Darby and Jarrian Jones. That changed in a big way during this year's draft, and Campbell now has an elite cornerback on the other side of the field.
Yes, Travis Hunter will be a receiver first and foremost. But the sheer option of him playing cornerback should help Campbell not have to put the entire weight of the secondary on his shoulders like he has done for years now.
WR Parker Washington
The Jaguars took a wide receiver at No. 2 overall, but they were always expected to land a receiver early on in the draft. Parker Washington was, by all accounts, set to leave the draft as the Jaguars No. 4 receiver at best. With the Jaguars only taking one receiver in Hunter, Washington did exactly that over the weekend.
Washington is in a much better place than Gabe Davis thanks to his inside/out versatility and special teams value. The fact the Jaguars' receiver room did not get that much more crowded over the weekend is a positive for him.
DL Maason Smith
In the months leading up to the draft, nearly every single mock had the Jaguars selecting Michigan Wolverines defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5. This would not have been ideal news for 2024 second-round pick Maason Smith, who was handpicked by the previous regime and who plays the same position as Graham as a three-technique.
Smith was a major winner when the Jaguars passed on Graham and traded up for Hunter instead. But the fact the Jaguars didn't select a defensive lineman with any of their nine picks? That certainly sets Smith up for a major role in 2025.
OT Walker Little
The Jaguars certainly added to their offensive tackle depth chart this offseason with free agency signings like Fred Johnson and Chuma Edoga. With that said, the greatest threat to current left tackle Walker Little would have been an early-round pick at offensive tackle -- something that didn't happen during draft week.
The Jaguars took West Virginia left tackle Wyatt Milum in round three, but they have said countless times already that he will start his career inside at guard. By not landing one of the top offensive tackles in the first round, the Jaguars kept the door open for Little to enter a season as a starter for the first time.
TE Brenton Strange
It has always been likely that Brenton Strange was going to leave the 2025 NFL Draft still in place as the Jaguars' No. 1 tight end, but the fact the Jaguars didn't spend a single draft pick on a tight end only further cements his status. Even if an undrafted free agent tight end makes the 53-man roster, Strange doesn't have any threats to his role.
Here is an interesting draft nugget that could have changed things: I was told by a source with knowledge of the situation hours before the draft's first round that if the Jaguars were to trade down, tight ends Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren would have been in play. Of course, the Jaguars opted to trade up instead, and Strange's spot is secured as a result.
Ensure you follow along with us each day on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley
Please let us know your thoughts on the Jaguars' biggest winner when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.