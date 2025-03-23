What Mason Graham Would Bring to the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been heavily linked to Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The franchise isn't unfamiliar with selecting pieces to add to the defense in the early rounds, and Graham has the potential to be the next Jaguars star to fit that criteria.
Graham has been a strong piece for the Wolverines since donning the uniform as a freshman in the 2022 season. He has since been highly regarded as a talented big man who can only add to the defense, especially with his 108 total collegiate career tackles.
According to PFF, Graham also is a part of a highly touted group of former Wolverines that earned themselves high grades throughout their time with the program. The list has the likes of Maurice Hurst II, Chase Winovich, and most notably, Aidan Hutchinson ahead of Graham; pretty good company to join in your college days.
While Hurst and Winovich have had ups and downs throughout their careers in the National Football League, the Detroit Lions' Hutchinson has been on of the top defenders in the NFL since breaking into the league. If the former Wolverine in Graham has any similarities to Hutchinson, he should be in good hands.
Graham has an imposing figure to be facing on the other side of the football, as his explosiveness and size are only strengths added to his game. Graham collected the third most total tackles for Michigan in 2024, also setting a collegiate carer high in the making as well.
Last season, Graham was very successful against the run game, as it seems like a difficult task trying to get past the big man. Given the Jaguars run defense wasn't strong last season, ranking 25th in the NFL and averagely allowing their opponents to secure 132.6 rushing yards per game.
As previously stated, Graham has seen his name dropped in a ton of mock drafts landing high either with the Jaguars or another top draft pick. Given all the noise, Graham still just focuses on what he can do.
"I don't really look at that stuff honestly, I just come in here everyday and just work out, do my own thing, try to get better, sharpen my tools and focus on the future and what's to come," Graham said on The Michigan Insider.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.