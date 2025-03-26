NFL Draft: 3 Trade Down Options for the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars come into the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 5 selection in the pecking order. It's a valuable spot to be in for a franchise as it is an opportunity to secure a potential future franchise cornerstone with the selection of a blue-chip prospect.
Every year, though, an opportunity arises where a franchise could trade back for extra draft capital, even at the sacrifice of missing out on an elite player. It's unlikely that general manager James Gladstone decides to move back in the selection order in his first season, but what if he did, and what are some options that the Jaguars could look at?
Let's take a look at three prospects Jacksonville could target in a trade back scenario.
Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon
Acquiring an interior defensive lineman in the NFL Draft should be a high priority regardless of where the Jaguars are picking from. Even if they miss on a consensus top prospect, the iDL class is one of the deepest in the league, giving them many options to choose from.
Harmon would be an interesting choice if the trade back is at least 10-plus spots down the order. He was one of the best at his position last season and showed up incredible tape with great size, length, and quickness. Harmon is at his best when creating penetration in the run game while offering upside and plenty of potential as a pass rusher.
Ohio State left tackle Josh Simmons
Yes, the Jaguars did extend Walker Little last season but this is a new regime and approach to roster construction. Head coach Liam Coen is likely wanting to get the best players on the field this season and if his team decides to trade back for a quality offensive tackle prospect, that player could give Little some serious heat.
When healthy, Josh Simmons is arguably the best offensive lineman in the entire class. Coming off a major injury may scare some teams, including Jacksonville. However, with just average arm length, outstanding technique, and functional athleticism, Simmons would be a quality target as a trade back option.
Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden
Quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be excited to throw the rock to Brian Thomas Jr. as Coen has stated that the offense will run through the second-year talent from LSU. While Dyami Brown was signed from free agency this offseason, that should not keep the team from adding another quality weapon to the offense.
Golden might be somewhat similar to Thomas, but his skill set is perfect for the Z alignment. This is an explosive playmaker with ample ball skills, body control, and separation skills on all three levels of the field. As a potential trade back possibility, the Jaguars could quickly have an effective one-two punch at wide receiver.
