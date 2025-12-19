Key Players to Watch in Jaguars' Monster AFC Matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars are facing an incredible test of their abilities this weekend when they travel to Denver to face the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Denver Broncos. This is one of the premier games of the regular season with just a few games remaining, marking this as a potential preview for the divisional round or the AFC Championship.

Head coach Liam Coen is calling the biggest game of his career to date in a hostile environment that many teams have been unable to thrive in this season. As the Jaguars prepare for Week 16, they must have some of their key players step up. Here are three key players to watch for on Sunday in the Rocky Mountains.

Brenton Strange, tight end

The Broncos have an elite defense this season, and a huge reason for their success this year. Teams that have dared to test them in the middle of the field haven't had much success against their linebackers and box defender Talanoa Hufanga, one of the heaviest hitters in the game.

This is a fun test for Brenton Strange, who needs to rebound after a sluggish performance against the New York Jets last weekend. He is a quality pass catcher with the athleticism and blocking ability to affect the biggest areas of the offense. Look for him to be schemed up with potential targets in zone voids against Denver's second-level defenders.

Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver

Meyers has been a blessing for the Jaguars offense since he was traded to Jacksonville over a month ago. Much has been discussed around his feel for the game, as Grant Udinski spent a couple of minutes a week ago diving into what made Meyers great. Against the Broncos, his presence will be needed more than ever.

Expect the former undrafted free agent from N.C. State is to be shadowed by Pat Surtain II, arguably the best cornerback in football. This matchup could determine Sunday's outcome, but Meyers will be aligned in a multitude of ways for him to get the ball.

Travon Walker, defensive end

Walker has not had the season many were expecting heading into his fourth season. Injuries and a slowly developing pass rush from the whole defensive line affected his production and ability this season. However, he remains a high-level impact player who will be critical for Sunday's matchup in Denver.

We have to remember that Walker is an exceptionally talented player with rare athleticism and size for his position, making him a potential threat on any Sunday to take over and wreck an opponent's game. Walker will be valuable against the while looking to unleash his talents on the Broncos' opposing edge blockers.

