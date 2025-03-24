Who Are the Jaguars' Cornerstone Players Under New Regime?
The Jacksonville Jaguars are changing quite a bit these days.
The last month has seen several long-time faces depart from the Jaguars, while the Jaguars are being run by a completely new regime in head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli.
And with a new regime comes new expectations and new beliefs. Whatever was known yesterday is thrown out the window, and there is a new way of doing business set be instilled.
With that in mind -- and with the NFL Draft just a month away -- it is important to take stock and see which Jaguars on the current roster can be building blocks for the new blood in the building.
So, which five Jaguars do we consider conerstone players who should be just as important to this regime as they were to the last? we break it down below.
Trevor Lawrence
This one is obvious. The Jaguars see Trevor Lawrence as their franchise quarterback, and the only real question about him is his injury issues in the last two seasons. As long as he can remain on the field and continue his development, Lawrence is set to lead the Jaguars for a long time in Coen's offense.
Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars have a true No. 1 wide receiver on the roster in Brian Thomas; more importantly for how they build their team, they have him on a rookie deal. Thomas will break the bank one day, but for now he is the Jaguars' most valuable contract from a pure value standpoint. He should be even better in 2025 with a healthy Lawrence and a better system.
Josh Hines-Allen
One of the best pass-rushers in the NFL today, Josh Hines-Allen is also going to go down as the top defender in franchise history when it is all said and done. Hines-Allen is a true blue-chip pkayer who a team builds their entire defense around. His sack numbers may have been down last year, but his pressure numbers have remained consistent to year.
Travon Walker
Once a controversial No. 1 pick, Travon Walker has proven the Jaguars' faith in the last two seasons with back-to-back double-digit sack seasons. Walker is young, still ascending and plays one of the most important positions in football. The Jaguars are in a position of strength at edge rusher, and they should look to ensure that does not change.
Tyson Campbell
The toughest player to include on this list, though not at all due to his talent and what he has done on the field when healthy. Campbell was quietly one of the NFL's top cornerbacks in 2022 but injuries have hampered him in the last two years. If he can stay healthy, though, he is amongst the best players the Jaguars have on the roster and one of the few with Pro Bowl upside.