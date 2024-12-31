2025 NFL Draft: What is the Jaguars History With the No. 5 Pick?
The odds of the Jacksonville Jaguars picking in the top-3 of the 2025 NFL Draft took a drastic hit on Sunday, the result of the Jaguars' 20-13 win over the Tennessee Titans.
The win moved the Jaguars down two spots, taking them from the No. 3 pick all the way down to No. 5. As a result, the Jaguars can likely forget about the idea of landing Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
With that said, the Jaguars do have a history with the No. 5 pick that shows the dangers and the potential upside to selecting within the top-5.
The last time the Jaguars held the No. 5 pick, they had quite a few things go their way. The best player in the draft class was arguably cornerback Jalen Ramsey, while quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz were locked in at No. 1 and No. 2.
At the time, the prevailing thought was the Jaguars would likely miss out on Ramsey with the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys picking at No. 3 and No. 4. The Jaguars, however, managed to become perhaps the luckiest team of the draft as Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott went off the board before Ramsey.
While Ramsey's career with the Jaguars didn't even last the entire duration of his rookie contract due to poor relationships with the Jaguars' front office leaders, there is no denying that Ramsey is one of the best picks the Jaguars have ever made from a talent perspective.
For fans worried about what dropping to No. 3 to No. 5 means, they can take solace in the fact that the Jaguars took a future Pro Football Hall of Famer with the No. 5 pick the last time they had it. Ramsey's Jaguars tenure flamed out in dramatic fashion, but it had nothing to do with his talent or the Jaguars' evaluation.
Ramsey is one of the most talented players the Jaguars have ever drafted, and his selection alone should offer some comfort.
The Jaguars aren't a 100% success rate on picking at No. 5 though. The first time they picked No. 5 was in 2012 when they took wide receiver Justin Blackmon. Blackmon was one of the most talented players in the draft and produced when on the field for the Jaguars, but his off-field issues led to his career being cut short.
The No. 5 pick has offered the Jaguars one of their best picks ever and one of their most misguided selections. If they hold onto the No. 5 pick after Week 18, we will see what the next player selected at the spot turns into.
