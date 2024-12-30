2025 NFL Draft: Jaguars Take a Tumble After Titans Win
The Jacksonville Jaguars can likely kiss the Travis Hunter dream goodbye.
The Jaguars already needed a few breaks to go their way in Week 17 to have a chance to land the best player in the 2025 NFL Draft. But after a 20-13 win over the hapless Tennessee Titans in Week 17, the Jaguars have slid down the pecking order.
With the win, the Jaguars have dropped from the No. 3 pick to the No. 5 pick. As things stand today, the top-5 order is:
1) New England Patriots
2) Tennessee Titans
3) Cleveland Browns
4) New York Giants
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
With the Jaguars sitting at 4-12, they are guaranteed a top-10 pick. There are currently five teams with 4-12 records, while there are four teams with 3-13 records.
While the Jaguars could see the Patriots, Giants or Titans defeat the backups of playoff teams in Week 18, the Browns are on a crash course to play the starters for the Baltimore Ravens. In short, the Jaguars would need a miracle to get back into the top-2, needing multiple wins from the four teams in front of them and a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18.
With that said, this is the simple nature of the NFL. The draft order is always moving because the truth is that any team can win on any given Sunday. Plus, the Jaguars and any other team are not taking the field with draft position in mind.
Instead, Pederson and his team took the field on Sunday with the hopes of getting a win over their hated rival. And even though it cost them two spots in draft positioning, they did just that.
"It’s definitely emotional the way our season has gone. Obviously, we talked a lot about this, just the disappointment and the expectation not where it is, or should be," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday after the win.
"But any time you get a chance to win a game, especially against a good football team and division opponent, it's always great. Locker room is excited. Probably a little bit of relief as well just to get another win. It’s part of what we keep talking about every day. We want to finish this thing the right way.”
