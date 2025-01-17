2025 NFL Draft: Who is the Ideal Jaguars Draft Prospect?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' defense needs major upgrades in the 2025 offseason, but what is the best path toward accomplishing that goal?
The easiest way may be via the 2025 NFL Draft; more specifically, with the No. 5 overall pick.
In a look at finding the perfect prospect for all 32 teams, Pro Football Focus landed firmly on upgrading the Jaguars' defense and their interior pass-rush and run defense by slotting them Michigan Wolverines star defensive tackle Mason Graham.
"Rookie defensive interior player Jordan Jefferson offered some support inside when healthy and on the field (his run defense grade in eight games played was 63.3), but the Jaguars lack a true difference-maker up front," PFF said.
"While Michigan‘s Mason Graham isn't likely to have the elite heigh/weight/speed measurables Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke traditionally craves, his consistent, high-end production is unmatched. His 92.4 run-defense grade led all defensive interior players in college football this past season, as did his 32.4% positively graded play rate on runs. Additionally, he saved his best for last against rival Ohio State, as he posted an impressive five run stops with a positive grade on a ridiculous 50% of run plays with zero downgrades."
On one hand, it seems like Graham is set to be the top interior defensive tackle by a wide margin when it comes to next year's draft class. It is a solid class of trench defenders, but Graham is the one with the profile and production of a top pick.
On the other hand, it is a legitimate argument that a lack of length could hurt Graham in the eyes of Baalke. Baalke has only drafted a handful of front seven defenders in his career with subpar arm length, and that is likely the biggest red flag when it comes to Graham.
The Jaguars did spend a second-round pick on Maason Smith just a year ago as well, a pick that many saw as heavily-influenced by Baalke because it was similar to his past patterns of drafting high-ceiling athletes with top end athletic traits.
After Smith ended his rookie season on a high note, Baalke may not be in a rush to add competition to the defensive tackle room -- at least not with the No. 5 pick.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.