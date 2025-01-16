2025 NFL Draft: Latest Mock Has Jaguars Adding to Their Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are at a crossroads as they try to bounce back from a challenging past two seasons. After making the playoffs just a couple of seasons ago, the Jaguars failed to return to the postseason.
Most of the past two seasons have been filled with injuries and close losses, as the Jaguars have been unable to get going in the right direction.
This season was the final straw for former Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who was fired after the team's 4-13 campaign.
"Trent Baalke won't like Mason Graham's arm length, but he may not be in charge of the Jaguars draft board this year," Renner said. "The Michigan defensive tackle has very few weaknesses to his game, as he'd be a three-down starter on the Jaguars' interior."
Although Renner does not believe Baalke will be impressed with all of Graham's physical attributes, Baalke may be willing to overlook a few things with the Jaguars, especially since they need talent on both sides of the ball.
After Pederson's firing, many were surprised that Baalke was not also let go. The Jaguars keeping Baalke almost guarantees he will be on a short leash and has no room to pass on a talented player because of personal preferences.
"I think there’s a lot of good young players on this team," Baalke said. "There’s a lot to look forward to, and the fan base deserves that. They deserve a winner. That’s what you set out to do every day you wake up, come into the building. We’ve got a great group of people in this building that have that mindset. I do think this thing can be flipped and be flipped quick. Looking forward to getting the work on it.”
It has been proven many times that a solid draft and free agency can help a team quickly turn things around. Many teams in the National Football League have done so, and the Jaguars can, too.
However, to achieve the success they desire, they may need to change more than just their head coach and roster. It is hard to believe that Baalke is not a part of the Jaguars' problems.
