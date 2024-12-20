College Football Playoffs: 5 Prospects to Watch For the Jaguars
The first-round of the College Football Playoffs will take place this weekend, giving NFL teams one more chance to get an up close look at the best prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
So, which players should the Jacksonville Jaguars keep close tabs on during the opening series of games? We take a look at a few names below.
Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.
One of the top-ranked defenders in the nation entering the 2024 season, Tennessee pass-rusher James Pearce Jr. is the type of explosive pass-rusher who could help the Jaguars' defense do a complete 180. The Jaguars have a highly-productive edge duo in Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, but not much else behind them. Pearce has 17.5 sacks and 26 tackles for loss over the last two years and is a first-round talent all the way through.
Notre Dame DB Xavier Watts
The Jaguars' biggest need in the 2025 offseason might be safety. Andre Cisco is in a contract year and Antonio Johnson might be better off as a dime safety than as a true starting safety. Adding a defender like Notre Dame's Xavier Watts would go a long way toward injecting some life into the secondary, with Watts shining most as a downhill enforcer. For a defense that has been easy to beat up the spine, Watts could be the authority figure they need in the backend.
Penn State DB Kevin Winston Jr.
Another appealing safety in this week's set of games is Penn State's Kevin Winston Jr. Winston has good size and speed for the position and proved in 2024 that he wasn't a one-year wonder in Penn State's defense. Penn State has been a hotbed for productive defensive starters in recent years and Winston could be the next in line, along with others.
Indiana EDGE Mikail Kamara
The top prospect on the Hoosiers, edge rusher Mikail Kamara recorded 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss this season after transferring from James Madison. He has proven that he can excell with an increased level of competition, and he could be a logical option for the Jaguars if they are still running a 4-3 defense next year.
Texas CB Jahdae Barron
One of the more impressive cornerbacks in the 2024 season, Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron could be a potential answer for the Jaguars on the outside. Barron can play inside and outside, with a lot of similarities in his game to Greg Newsome Jr's. Adding him would give the Jaguars a very physical, athletic and versatile cornerback trio.
