Jaguars Mailbag: What is the Biggest Offseason Need?
Throughout the season, we will be taking questions on the biggest questions facing the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguars On SI Twitter handle or by submitting them here.
This week, we take questions on the biggest needs facing the team this offseason, Trent Baalke and more.
Q: Looking into the roster, the biggest holes are CB, S, DT, OG and depth in DE. Having a top 5 draft pick, who could be a realistic option as a free agent to fill the main holes? Which positions through FA and which to the draft?
A: I think Talanoa Hufanga could be an interesting name at safety and likely won't break the bank due to his stretch of injuries. Mike Hoecht makes sense at defensive tackle. As for cornerback and defensive end, you won't find much in free agency. Same goes for the guard position.
I think cornerback and safety are the two biggest offseason needs, though I give a slight edge to cornerback as the biggest. The Jaguars can solve both problems this offseason if they make the right moves.
Q: If the Jags fall out of the top 7picks and its QB, QB, Hunter, Johnson, Graham and McMillan, who is the pick?
A: I will go with Georgia edge defender Mykel Williams. The Jaguars badly need to address their pass-rushing depth and he could give them a fearsome rotation at edge rusher alongside Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.
Q: Why do think BTJ targets are just now in full effect? I get that play-calling has seemingly been updated, but I have trouble understanding why Trevor wasn’t always looking his way, throwing him open if need be. Especially since Trevor is so against checking the ball down.
A: Quite simply, I think it is because the Jaguars have lost their other three starting pass-catchers to season-ending injuries. If everyone was healthy, I am not sure you see this kind of volume right now, right or wrong.
Q: In a vacuum, do you believe Baalke should lose his job?
A: I do not know if I am the one to say someone should or should not lose their job. The jobs of head coaches and general managers is so much more extensive than many realize. With that said, I do think there have been plenty of warts in the way the Jaguars have conducted business on the football operations front during the Baalke regime. Some misses in the top-100 of the draft combined with a so-so track record in free agency isn't a long-term winning approach. I don't know if Baalke should lose his job, but I understand of Shad Khan opts for a new direction.
Q: What are some positions you feel would be more advantageous for the Jaguars to address during free agency instead of the draft?
A: I think safety and interior offensive line could make some sense, but I also think it might be time for the Jaguars to stop trying to fill out starting roles in free agency. The Jaguars may not want to go with a full-on youth movement in the secondary, which means a veteran safety could go a long way. And the Jaguars could add an experienced guard to replace Brandon Scherff so they can spend their top-100 picks elsewhere. Either way, I don't think the Jaguars should spend big at either spot.
Q: Is Liam Coen a better HC prospect than Ben Johnson?
A: I do not know if the general public or media can be certain about the exact qualifications of any head coach candidate. I will say that from my perspective, I think both bring plenty to the table. Ben Johnson has helped turn Detroit into one of the NFL's most prolific offenses, while Liam Coen has helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take another massive step forward in 2024. Both have proven they can make life easier on their quarterbacks, too. I think the Jaguars should have interest in both.
Q: With a strong final 3 weeks, do you believe Brian Thomas Jr would have a shot at an All-Pro team?
A: I am not so sure about that, but that is mostly due to several other big-name receivers having big years as well. Brian Thomas Jr. is playing as well as anyone right now, but he might get the rookie tax and be unable to bring in any accolades until another year or so.
Q: When do we have a long conversation about Devin Lloyd? I’m no expert, but every time I watch tape he’s soft, lazy and missing assignments.
A: I would not say he is lazy or soft, but the missed assignments are a very real thing and have been an issue for the Jaguars' defense since 2022. Lloyd has a lot of physical traits that give him a high ceiling, and he has been a better run defender this season, but his missed assignments in coverage are a tough pill to swallow at times.
