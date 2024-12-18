Jaguars-Raiders Could Dictate Entire 2025 NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders might be two of the worst teams in the NFL in 2024, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty at stake when the two sides meet in Week 16.
The 3-11 Jaguars and 2-12 Raiders have had little go right this year. But when you look at the potential domino effect of their Week 16 clash in Las Vegas, there is no doubting how important Sunday's game is.
For the Jaguars, Week 16 may mean the difference between being a part of the Travis Hunter sweepstakes or not.
For the Raiders, the game may mean the difference between landing the draft's top quarterback in Shedeur Sanders or picking as high as potentially No. 8 overall.
Entering Sunday, the Raiders have the No. 1 pick and the Jaguars are sitting at No. 4. But all of that could change in a big way in the matter of just a few days.
There are games every single season that help singlehandedly dictate the top of the order of the NFL Draft. This year, the Jaguars and Raiders are the game. Where the first quarterback and first non-quarterback are drafted could hinge entirely on the results of this game.
For the Jaguars, it is clear that Hunter should be the most coveted prospect in the draft by a wide margin. They already have their quarterback, and their pass defense is the worst in the NFL by a wide margin.
For the Raiders, it is even clearer how valuable the No. 1 pick could be in their quest of finally finding a long-term quarterback.
Each team wants the top pick. Each team would be better off with a loss on Sunday. But somebody has to win.
With that said, it is clear the players and coaches on the sidelines are not thinking about the long-term ramifications of Sunday's game. They are instead focused on ending the season the right way, whatever that may look like in a situation like this.
“Just finish strong. We’ve got three games left. Making sure we take it one game at a time and just try to go 3-0 but go 1-0 each week," Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell said on Monday.
"So just finish strong, finish on a positive note. Just play for my brothers. This is a blessing, and I just want to steward the best way I can. I’m not taking anything for granted, so that’s pretty much it.”
