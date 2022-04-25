Jaguars Draft Preview: Breaking Down the Tight Ends

There is a clear No. 1 tight end in this year's class, but what about following Trey McBride?

With the 2022 NFL Draft right on our doorstep, we are taking months of studying prospects and their tape, production and athletic metrics and putting them to the test.

Next in our ranking of prospects ahead of the Jacksonville Jaguars' 12-pick draft next week is the tight end position. How do we see the group this year and who makes the most sense for the Jaguars?

Tier One

Trey McBride, Colorado State: A move tight end who does have the tenacity to grow as a blocker as long as he gets stronger, Trey McBride has a high floor and his pro day performance suggests he has a higher ceiling than many thing. He is a good route-runner, has safe hands over the middle and enough speed to win down the seam.

Tier Two

Greg Dulcich, UCLA: More of a pure receiver than an all-around tight end, Greg Dulcich is one of the best skill players in this year's draft thanks to his ability to win before and after the catch. He has a bit more juice than McBride as a receiver but isn't as consistent overall; still, he is a weapon who should be a mismatch at the next level.

Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin: The player I would put my money on as the best run-blocker in the class, Jake Ferguson makes a lot of sense for any team looking for a 'Y' tight end to play along the line of scrimmage. He isn't a terrific athlete but he has solid hands and enough speed on his release to at least get the occasional chunk gain.

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State: One of the most balanced tight ends in the class, Jeremy Ruckert is the rare tight end in this group who has enticing traits both as a blocker and a pass-catcher. He is a natural hands-catcher and has the speed to get behind linebackers and even outrun some safeties, while also showing good power in the running game.

Tier Three

Cade Otton, Washington: Another well-balanced 'Y' tight end, Cade Otton will be one of his new team's best run blockers instantly. He plays with a noticeable tenacity and aggression in the running game, while also having the catch radius and soft hands to be a plus-player in the passing game.

Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina: A move tight end who didn't test very well, Isaiah Likely still has a lot of worthwhile traits as a pure pass-catcher. He is going to need to be lined up off the line of scrimmage at the next level but he is a solid route-runner who will be able to overpower smaller defensive backs before and after the catch.

Jelani Woods, Virginia: Arguably the best athlete at the position this year, Jelani Woods is a true test of tape vs. metrics. He doesn't always play to his testing numbers, but his size and length make him a dangerous option in the passing and running game if he refines his technique.

Tier Four

Derrick Deese, San Jose State: A long athlete who has the flair for making the incredible catch, Derrick Deese is one of my favorite sleepers in the class. He is a pure move tight end, but he has shown the shift hands and explosion to warrant a selection to boost a tight end room as a pass-catcher.

Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M: One of the top-rated tight ends entering the season, Jalen Wydermyer has fallen down boards over the draft process. His tape shows a move tight end who has the speed to offer mismatches at the next level, but he is a non-factor as a blocker and posted poor testing metrics.

Charlie Kolar, Iowa State: A smooth tight end who is able to win with balance and body positioning as opposed to explosion or quickness, Charlie Kolar has some of the best hands in the class. His run blocking will limit his ceiling, but he makes sense as a pair of rotational hands in a quick-hitting passing scheme.