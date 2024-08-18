Jaguars GM Trent Baalke Examines Preseason Performance of Top Rookies
The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to have plenty riding on their rookie class in 2024.
No, the Jaguars won't see every single one of their draft picks carve out a starting role or even a pure rotational one as a rookie. But the Jaguars' two top picks -- Brian Thomas Jr. (No, 23 overall) and Maason Smith (No. 48 overall) -- are going to be expected to contribute right away.
Each LSU product has fared well in the preseason and training camp so far, with Thomas becoming the talk of joint practices against the Buccaneers and Smith continuing to outperform expectations after an injury-riddled college career.
But what has general manager Trent Baalke seen out of his two top picks so far? He discussed exactly this during the Jaguars' 20-7 win over the Buccaneers on Saturday, heaping praise on both rookies for their work-ethic, understanding of the Jaguars' schemes, and athletic traits.
“Well, just his speed and the fact that that’s a tough position as you know to come in as a rookie. That position is one of the harder ones to pick up. Tremendous effort on his part learning the system," Baalke said about Thomas. "He’s a smart young man, comes to work every day. And the older guys, I’m proud of the older guys. They’ve wrapped their arms around him and helped him grow as fast as he can grow.”
As for Smith, who spent the 2023 season playing at below 100% after an ACL injury in 2022, Baalke kept perspective for where the rookie is in his development.
“Well I think we’ve got to remember with Maason [Smith] he’s really played a year and a half of college football. He’s a big man. He’s an athletic guy. He’s got a lot to learn," Baalke said.
"The thing you love about him, and it’s going to sound redundant, but these guys come to work. They really do. They work their tail ends off all offseason. We’ve structured it in such a way that we’re giving them more reps than we’ve ever given the rookie class for a reason, to put them in those situations.”