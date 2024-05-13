Jaguars Sign Rookie OL Javon Foster
The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with another member of their 2024 NFL Draft class, signing fourth-round offensive tackle Javon Foster to his rookie deal on Monday.
Foster, the first of the Jaguars' two fourth-round picks, will slot into an offensive line room that currently has Cam Robinson, Anton Harrison, and Walker Little at offensive tackle. Robinson and Little are both entering contract years, which means Foster could be a potential pick for 2025 and beyond.
Foster was named a 2023 First-Team All-SEC and Third-Team All-American after 13 starts at left tackle.
Foster enrolled in school in 2018 before taking a redshirt year; he then appeared in two games in 2019 before making two starts at right tackle in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, Foster started 26 games at left tackle, ending his career with 39 starts at left tackle and two at right tackle.
“He'll start at both. He'll take reps at both. Obviously, we don't have a full complement of guys here today, so I imagine he'll take slides at both sides and we'll see how it goes," Jaguars assistant general manager Ethan Waugh said on Friday.
“I started off my whole career just playing left tackle. I felt a little bit more comfortable there. I have been training for both tackles, so I feel like I’m getting a lot more comfortable at my right stance and it just really helps me out a lot, being versatile and just able to help the organization however I can," Foster said after he was drafted.
“For me, they just want me to come in and compete at any position on the offensive line. I feel like I can play inside or out. We just bring them my hard work and my hard effort each day, just come in and compete, to give myself a role on this team is honestly what they want me to do.”