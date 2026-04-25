One Jaguars Veteran on the Chopping Block After Emmanuel Pregnon Pick

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made one thing clear in the 2026 NFL Draft -- they want the run game to do a 180.

The Jaguars' running game started out hot last season, a carryover from what head coach Liam Coen was able to do with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024. But over the second-half of the season, the Jaguars saw their running game hit a wall week after week.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Monday, April 20, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is why Coen made it clear at every stop of the offseason that the running game would be their focus. That is also why Coen and the Jaguars made early selections like Texas A&M tight end Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 and then offensive linemen Emmanuel Pregnon at No. 81.

As a part of the Jaguars' eagerness to overhaul the running game, Pregnon is set to play a big role even if he doesn't start. And that is why there is one veteran who could find himself on the chopping block as a result.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Chopping Block Target?

Now that Pregnon is in the fold, the Jaguars can clearly throw down the gauntlet to the rest of their offensive line -- specifically right guard Patrick Mekari, who was the Jaguars' highest-paid free agent in 2024. Mekari started at right guard for most of the season, and the Jaguars are clearly placing an emphasis on continuity along the offensive line.

But despite Mekari having the edge due to his contract and seniority, there is reason to believe this selection could be a direct shot across the bow to his chances to open as the Week 1 starter. Pregnon brings in a legit option to push him for a starting spot, and that does not even factor in second-year offensive lineman Wyatt Milum.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As things stand today, the only offensive linemen who seem locked in as Week 1 starters are center Robert Hainsey and right tackle Anton Harrison. Left guard Ezra Cleveland is coming off a strong season and entering a contract year, so he is a likely starter as well. And in many ways, the Pregnon selection could be a way for the Jaguars to have a long-term replacement for Cleveland.

But in the short-term, Pregnon could give the Jaguars leverage with Mekari. Mekari can either step up and be the force at guard they needed him to be when they paid him, or he could become a swiss army knife backup who can fill in anywhere.

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The latter of those two options is likely the one that would fit Mekari the most, even if it is not idea. And with Pregnon in the fold, this option might shift closer to a reality.