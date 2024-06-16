Jarrian Jones Named Jaguars' Post-Day 1 Impact Rookie
While most of the attention on rookie classes surround first-round picks, the NFL Draft's other six rounds produce impact starters annually.
So while first round receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will get the biggest spotlight in 2024, he isn't the only rookie due to make an impact. Third-round cornerback Jarrian Jones may have a chance to make as big of an impact -- if not bigger -- than his first-round peer after a spectacular offseason workout program.
As a result, Jones was tabbed by CBS Sports as the Jaguars non-first round rookie most likely to earn a key role in 2024.
Jones was one of the largest and most athletically gifted nickel cornerbacks in a class loaded with good ones. Mostly operating out of the slot, the Mississippi State turned Florida State standout had five interceptions and nine pass breakups across five collegiate seasons. He's nearly 6-foot and 190 pounds, so it'd be easy to mistake him for a boundary cornerback.- By Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports
The Jaguars signed Darnell Savage in free agency, but he's best away from the line of scrimmage. They don't have an established, steady nickel cornerback. That's precisely what Jones was in four seasons with the Seminoles. He has the athletic chops and smarts to assume that role immediately in Jacksonville.
Picking at No. 96 in the third round, the Jaguars selected Jones -- their first Seminole drafted since Jalen Ramsey in 2016.
Jones appeared in 55 games and started 29 from 2019-2023, recording 96 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, 17 pass breakups, and five interceptions.
Jones led FSU in interceptions with three in 2023, being named All-ACC Honorable Mention.
“Energy. Personality. I think you'll see that when you guys get a chance to talk with him, if you haven't yet. But he's infectious, he enjoyed being here, he enjoyed talking football, he enjoyed learning football, he enjoyed spending time with the coaches," Jaguars assistant general manager Ethan Waugh said about Jones in Mat. "I think when our coaches spent time with him, asking a player to play inside and outside is more mentally tasking than playing one spot. I think they felt really good about him in that role, so he really impressed us while he was here.”