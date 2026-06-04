Winners and Losers of Jaguars' 2nd Week of OTAs: Antonio Johnson's Time is Here

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are firmly back into the swing of things, and there have already been some risers and fallers from the first two weeks of OTAs.

So, which Jaguars have been the most impressive over the first two weeks of OTAs? Where are some areas where the Jaguars are going to need to smooth out over the course of the offseason program? We break it all down below.

Winners

Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Antonio Johnson is one Jaguars player who is simply entering newfound territory. Johnson was absolutely fantastic in his third season, and he is now one of the veterans in the safety room after years of being one of the young pups. Johnson has the second-most experience of any safety on the Jaguars' roster, behind only Eric Murray. It is showing on the practice field, too.

Johnson simply looks as in command of the defense and secondary as he ever has. He has developed from a promising role piece to one of the true backbones of Anthony Campanile's unit, and it is impossible to ignore the veteran of confidence he is now moving with. Johnson looks like he is in the best place of his career, and the Jaguars have not been shy about acknowledging just how important he is.

"The cool thing about him is he's had a lot on his plate maybe more than even some other guys because Antonio plays both safety positions, nickel, dime, he does a lot," Campanile said after Monday's OTA practice. "So, when you do that, it's hard. It's hard to learn all that stuff, but in the end, the silver lining is you know the defenses good or better than anybody. I think he's at the point now where he can coach a lot of the techniques that we're asking the guys to play, which is cool.”

CJ Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We noted this in our OTA progress report of each Jaguars draft pick, but it has become hard not to be impressed by sixth-round rookie wide receiver CJ Williams. Williams has been arguably the Jaguars' best wide receiver in the offseason program not named Brian Thomas Jr./Jakobi Meyers/Parker Washington, and he has already become a favorite target for most of the backup quarterbacks.

Williams hasn't had one singular breathtaking highlight play yet, but he has been consistently open and has caught as many passes as perhaps anyone on the roster over the course of the Jaguars' open OTA practices. As long as he keeps this momentum up, he will be on a very positive trajectory moving forward.

Backup QBs

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Joey Aguilar (17) throws the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars; backup quarterbacks did not exactly inspire confidence during last week's open OTA session, with each of the three backup quarterbacks seemingly having issues with both accuracyand decision-making. In terms of Monday's practice, though, all three of Nick Mullens, Joey Aguilar, and Carter Bradley were decisively better.

Bradley still looks like the clear leader for the Jaguars' QB3 role, while Mullens' spot as Lawrence's backup has never been in question. The Jaguars go only as far as Lawrence goes, though, and the Jaguars will need to ensure the rest of their quarterback room is ready if they ever need them to be. Monday was a positive step in the right direction.

The Expected Names

Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) runs a drill with center Robert Hainsey (73) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a talented roster filled with some of the best players in the NFL at their entire positions, and those are the players the Jaguars will need to ensure hit the ground running this season. While it is far too early to say anyone has been dominant with no pads on, it is a good sign for the Jaguars that the players who are supposed to be their best have generally performed as such thus far.

Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Anton Harrison, and Buster Brown are amongst the most important players the Jaguars will rely on this year, and each has had strong moments in OTAs to this point. As long as this core of players, and a few others, do their part, the Jaguars could be in for a big, big season.

Losers

Clarity at the RB Room

Jaguars running back DeeJay Dallas (20) carries the ball during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no reason to worry right now about veteran running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who has not been on the field in OTAs. The Jaguars have not made many details available as to why he has been held out of practices, but the Jaguars do not play a game for another three months. With that said, the lack of Rodriguez does mean that the running back room is missing some clarity right now.

Even if Rodriguez was on the field, the Jaguars would likely still have big questions about who is set to lead the backfield and how the roles will be divided. No pads are on at this point, which makes the running back position tough to evaluate. But Rodriguez is a brand-new piece of the offense and, so far, we have yet to see how he fits and what it means for the rest of the unit.

Number of Big Names Not Practicing

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, left, and head coach Liam Coen talk during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Again, it is only June. Any injuries at this time of the season are not worth fretting over, and the Jaguars know that as well as anyone. With that said, it is a bit jarring just how many big names the Jaguars have that are not practicing right now: Travis Hunter, Cole Van Lanen, Jourdan Lewis, and the aforementioned Rodriguez.

While the Jaguars will likely get most of these players back at some time during training camp, it is notable that the Jaguars are far from being at full-strength right now. They will be eventually, of course, but for now they are working at less-than 100%.

Anyone Covering Brian Thomas Jr. Downfield

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday Aug. 15, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' top players in the secondary have certainly had a strong offseason to this point, though one pattern has emerged: even the Jaguars' best defenders are having trouble sticking with Brian Thomas Jr. The early leading candidate for Jaguars' offseason MVP has beat each of the Jaguars' top three healthy cornerbacks for massive plays downfield, and so far it looks like the person with the best chance to stop him is Hunter, who won't be able to do so until July.