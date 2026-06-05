The Good and Not So Good From 2nd Week of Jaguars OTAs: Trevor Lawrence's Step

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to conduct their three day minicamp next week, which means OTAs are set to be in the rearview.

The Jaguars' second week of OTAs saw Monday's practice open at the Miller Electric Center, and it was quite the eventful afternoon to set the stage for the next step of the Jaguars' offseason program. As usual, we are taking stock of the highs and the lows, and we break it all down below.

The Good

Trevor Lawrence Taking His Next Step

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to pass during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The table has clearly been set for Trevor Lawrence to take a big leap in his second year under Liam Coen. Lawrence was in the thick of things learning Coen's scheme at this time last year, and the difference has already been clear in comparison. That is not to say a strong showing at a few OTA practices should annoint Lawrence entering 2026, but it is not hard to see that he looks as command with the passing game as ever in terms of how he is spreading the ball around.

Lawrence and Coen have also emphasized pushing the ball downfield in OTAs, and it has clearly paid off -- and not just to Brian Thomas Jr. Lawrence has been at his best when he operates like a gunslinger who creates for himself, and he clearly has taken that part of his game under serious consideration. It is an important one for Lawrence to take and, so far, it looks like he is taking it.

The 2023 Draft Class

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (76) warms up Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the 14th training camp session. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is hard not to imagine the 2023 draft class is going to be one of the most important classes in recent memory -- perhaps even more important this year than the 2025 class. The Jaguars' 2023 draft class still has seven players left from the 13-player class: right tackle Anton Harrison, tight end Brenton Strange, linebackers Ventrell Miller and Yasir Abdullah, wide receiver Parker Washington, safety Antonio Johnson, and cornerback Christian Braswell.

It is hard not to be impressed with the vast majority of that group so far in OTAs. Harrison looks like he is in the best shape of his career and is moving as well as he ever has; Strange is the clear leader at tight end and looks like a seasoned vet; Washington looks like an early candidate for offseason MVP; and then Miller and Antonio Johnson are set to start on defense.

The Jaguars' 2023 class has arguably five of the most important players on the Jaguars' entire roster entering the 2026 season. And so far, they have been up to the task.

Anthony Campanile's HC Candidacy

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile answers questions after the Jaguars 14th NFL training camp session at Miller Electric Center Tuesday August 12, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars travel to New Orleans to play the Saints this Sunday in their second preseason game. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Jaguars' offense made their fair share of plays on Monday -- especially downfield -- it is hard not to be impressed by the Jaguars' defense. Anthony Campanile's unit is missing some of its top pieces such as Travis Hunter and Jourdan Lewis, but the starters and backups alike have made some big plays on the ball against the Jaguars' entire quarterback room.

The defense looks like a unit that is truly using its continuity to their advantage. This is the first time since the 2023 offseason where the Jaguars are not installing a new defense, and it has shown. The Jaguars' defense should be even better this year, and Anthony Campanile looks more and more like a future head coach with each passing practice.

Rookie Pass-Catchers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars drafted four rookie pass catchers last month: tight ends Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol, and wide receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams. Boerkircher did not do much at practice on Monday, but it felt like a good day for the rest of the group. Cameron is not yet a full participant in practice, but he got involved in special teams drills after missing last week's OTA practice, while Williams and Koziol have continued to look comfortable.

It is hard to think of a receiver outside of the Jaguars' big three who has caught more passes in the open practices than Williams, who has become a bit of a safety blanket for the backup quarterbacks. Koziol's speed continues to show up each time the ball goes his way as well.

The Not So Good

Waiting on the Pads

Jaguars Zach Durfee (58) jokes around with players during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As one would expect at this time of the year, there are not many things to poke holes at quite yet. We have discussed the Jaguars' pass-rush depth over and over again, but Josh Hines-Allen looks as dominant as one can in this setting and Travon Walker said he is feeling good after battling injuries last year. Other than not having a few important players on the field yet, the vibes are good in Duval right now.

With that said, it certainly does feel like we are at the point in the offseason program where we have learned as much as we can. When it comes to battles at running back, the offensive line, and defensive line, it is hard to imagine much clarity on depth chart battles until pads come on and things become real. That is not to say we have clearly seen some important things from the first few OTA sessions, but it is always important to remember the context of offseason practices.

With that in mind, this is an important time for players. In a few weeks, the players and staff will be off for the final time before the real path to the 2026 season kicks off.

Anthony Campanile's HC Candidacy

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Anthony Campanile's defense has looked stellar at times in OTAs even with the context of no pads. As we discussed above, it is easy to see the unit being even better in 2026 with another year of Campanile guiding them. With that in mind, the fact that Campanile continues to look more and more like a head coach is bittersweet at best and a bit of a looming question mark at worst.

Campanile could be considered one of the top head coach candidates in the league with another strong season from the Jaguars' defense, a reality that will feel like a gut punch once it comes around. It is much too early to talk in-depth about this, potential replacements, or anything else because first the Jaguars have to repeat their success, and secondly, he needs to land a job. But with how impressive he and his unit look, it is hard not to think about the looming loss of Campanile.