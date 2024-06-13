Missouri Insider Breaks Down What Jaguars Are Getting in Javon Foster
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had the luck of deep offensive tackle rooms over the last several years, with first- and second-round picks like Cam Robinson, Jawaan Taylor, Walker Little and Anton Harrison.
The next name they hope develops into a starting-level tackle? Fourth-round pick Javon Foster, who they selected with the No. 114 pick in April
Foster enrolled in school in 2018 before taking a redshirt year; he then appeared in two games in 2019 before making two starts at right tackle in 2020. In 2021 and 2022, Foster started 26 games at left tackle, ending his career with 39 starts at left tackle and two at right tackle. Foster was named a 2023 First-Team All-SEC and Third-Team All-American after 13 starts at left tackle.
“I started off my whole career just playing left tackle. I felt a little bit more comfortable there. I have been training for both tackles, so I feel like I’m getting a lot more comfortable at my right stance and it just really helps me out a lot, being versatile and just able to help the organization however I can," Foster said after he was drafted.
“For me, they just want me to come in and compete at any position on the offensive line. I feel like I can play inside or out. We just bring them my hard work and my hard effort each day, just come in and compete, to give myself a role on this team is honestly what they want me to do.”
So, what exactly are the Jaguars getting in their fourth-round pick? We spoke with MizzouCentral's Quentin Corpuel to answer exactly that.
Q: What kind of strengths and weaknesses does Javon Foster bring?
Corpuel: One of Javon’s biggest strengths is his mobility. Missouri gashed opponents with outside zone last season, and they often ran it to Foster’s side. They wouldn’t have ran it so much if they didn’t believe Foster could effectively elevate to the second level, which he definitely can. He was also extremely effective in the pass game, as he graded highly in both run and pass blocking according to PFF. In terms of weaknesses, although Foster can elevate, he’s not the best the athlete. HIs feet aren’t super nimble, and while he was sturdy, he wasn’t incredibly dominant by any means.
Q: The Jaguars have said they want Foster to play both tackle spots. Did he show this kind of flexibility at Missouri?
Corpuel: He held down the starting left tackle spot in 2021, 2022 and 2023, but he can play right tackle as well. It’s a big part of why some had Foster going as high as the third round in mock drafts. Positional versatility is welcome at most spots on a football field, and Foster offers just that.
Q: What kind of impact did Javon Foster have on the Missouri program?
Corpuel: His impact was approximately the size of Missouri in terms of not just his on-field play, but his leadership. He committed to Missouri in 2017 and remained with the program through a ton of low points. Like many on the 2023 roster, he started his college career at the bottom of the depth chart, then worked all the way up to starting role. He was an elite embodiment of consistency, and he helped build Missouri into a future College Football Playoff contender.