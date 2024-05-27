Myles Cole Named Jaguars' Top Sleeper Draft Pick
When it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 draft class, there is plenty of upside to go around.
First-round wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has legit 4.33 speed. Second-round defensive tackle Maason Smith has a blend of size and movement skills that has earned Chris Jones comparisons. And other prospects like Jarrian Jones, Keilan Robinson, and Deantre Prince all bring plenty of athleticism.
But among the Jaguars' nine draft picks, there is one that has brought perhaps more intrigue than any of the others: seventh-round defensive end Myles Cole, the last player the Jaguars selected.
Out of the Jaguars' nine picks, it is Cole who was tabbed by USA Today Sports as the Jaguars' top sleeper pick:
What does Jaguars GM Trent Baalke love above all else, outside of pounding press box tables when his teams are losing (I know this from personal experience)? Draft prospects with ridiculous tools who are still looking to put it all together in a technical sense. Baalke certainly got one of those guys with Texas Tech edge-rusher Myles Cole. At 6-foot-6 and 278 pounds, Cole has measurables right out of science fiction, and with four sacks and 27 total pressures in 281 pass-rushing reps last season, his tape is starting to back it up. Like a lot of collegiate defenders with ridiculous physical skills, Cole has yet to develop his hands for maximum impact against blockers -- more often, he would just Godzilla those poor guys, and that would be that. So, maybe he's a year away from doing any real damage, but when you get a guy like this with the 236th overall pick in the seventh round, you can afford to wait.- Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports
Cole spent the first four years of his career at Louisiana-Monroe, appearing in 34 games and starting 12 games while recording 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Cole transferred to Texas Tech in 2022, appearing in 25 games and starting 13. In that span, he recorded nine tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one pass deflection.
Cole recorded the longest arms and wingspan at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine with 36 7/8-inch arms.
“Yeah when you grind the tape on him, he's made some plays now. You've just got to grind through it a little bit and find out but we're excited about him, the measurables and things like that," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said last Monday before OTAs began.
"But what he was doing on his tape is very similar to the defensive end position that we like. So, when you take those measurables and some of the things on the tape, 'yep'. He's a young guy that's got to learn, just like all the rookies but we're excited about his growth. He's been really good in terms of putting the extra time in right now. He's done a good job of being in the right spots on the field. So, today's his first day against NFL offensive lineman so we'll see."
“Really Mario Jeberaeel [assistant outside linebackers coach] and Bill Shuey [outside linebackers coach], had him in their set and those guys actually came and said, 'hey, let's take a look at this guy'. So, the credit goes to them," Nielsen said.
"Those are the guys that really get the credit. We started watching the tape and were like, 'This guys got a chance now'. He's measurable, we like that type of player, and he can run. He's a really good athlete for a guy that big. But yeah, Bill and Mario, they're the ones that did it and I'm like, 'yeah I see it'. So you're fired up and we had a conversation about it but yeah they did a good job finding him."