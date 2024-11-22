Jaguars Top 2025 NFL Draft Target Has Great News
If the Jacksonville Jaguars land the No. 1 pick, it is hard to argue against the idea of University of Colorado megastar Travis Hunter.
And on Thursday, Hunter took a major step into turning that potential into a reality when he made it clear that he will be a part of the 2025 NFL Draft.
"That's definitely for sure," Hunter said when asked about turning pro after the 2024 season.
Hunter is a rare prospect the likes of which the draft has maybe never seen. He has been a legitimate All-American candidate at both wide receiver and cornerback while averaging around 120 snaps a game.
Simply put, no other player in the country is doing what Hunter is doing. And while it is unlikely Hunter is able to have a repeat role in the NFL on a per-snap basis, the Colorado star has made it clear that he intends to impact the NFL game as a two-way player.
"I like when people tell me I can't do it," Hunter said.
"It's never been done ... I understand that it will be a high risk, [teams] don't want their top pick to go down too early and I know they're going to want me to be in a couple packages. But I believe I can do it. Nobody has stopped me from doing it thus far."
Would the Jaguars be willing to take that risk? It remains to be seen if head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke will be the ones making the decisions for the Jaguars in 2025. If they are, it stands to reason the Jaguars may go for an offensive tackle as their top draft choice considering the patterns and trends each has made as decision-makers with the Jaguars.
But if the Jaguars instead have a new regime in place, who is to say they won't want to start the Jaguars' new clean slate with a blue-chip talent who could make plays on both sides of the ball?
The Jaguars already have a No. 1 receiver and a No. 1 cornerback on the roster. Adding college football's biggest star and name to complement them both could be just the move the Jaguars need.
