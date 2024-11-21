If Jaguars Land Top Pick, Travis Hunter Could Be Transcendent Option
While there are few positives to draw from the Jacksonville Jaguars and their 2-9 start, there is potential light at the end of the tunnel.
Through 11 weeks, the Jaguars are the current owners of the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. And while there is no slam-dunk consensus No. 1 pick in this year's class, the Jaguars would be in a rare position to truly take the best player available. And in this year's case, that player would likely be University of Colorado's Travis Hunter.
Unlike most teams that land the No. 1 pick, the Jaguars are a team that already has its answer at quarterback. If the Jaguars were to own the No. 1 pick for the third year in a row, they could either trade with a quarterback-needy team for a stockpile or picks, or they could simply select Hunter.
Selecting Hunter would buck some historical trends, but he is the type of player who it is worth doing so for. The NFL has rarely seen cornerbacks or wide receivers go No. 1. And the league has never seen a player go No. 1 who qualifies as both a corner and a wide receiver.
But the NFL has rarely ever seen talents like Hunter. Hunter is the type of player who can be a bonafide star in the league from Day 1. A blue chip talent who a team could build its present and its future around.
Yes, the Jaguars will have needs along the offensive line this offseason. They will likely have a hole at right guard, and the left tackle position has plenty of questions of its own as the Jaguars march toward 2025. The defensive line may be just as pressing of a need.
But the Jaguars also have major needs at both cornerback and wide receiver, and Hunter would help solve both. Hunter has shown in the college ranks that he can be an X-Factor at either position. He could line up across from Brian Thomas Jr. in certain packages on offense, while manning the secondary with Tyson Campbell and Jarrian Jones on defense.
Hunter is the real deal among prospects in the 2025 class. He isn't a pick like any other in NFL history, but he could be the right pick for the Jaguars.
