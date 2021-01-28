Senior Bowl Weigh-In: Numbers On Every Player, Including Potential Jaguars Prospects
MOBILE, AL—Every year, the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl puts on one of the pre-draft’s most snickered upon traditions—the “Mobile Meat Market.”
The “meat market” is the weigh-in, during which each prospect in attendance trots into the ballroom in their skivvies and has their measurements taken in a room full of scouts and coaches. While media couldn’t attend in person this year due to COVID protocols, we were able to gather the numbers on each prospect.
Heisman winner and Alabama Crimson Tide receiver DeVonta Smith declined to be measured, preferring to put on weight before Alabama's Pro Day.
We have listed them all here, arranged by reverse alphabetical order and in teams, for prosperity. Those with asterisks next to their name are prospects we believe will be prominent on the Jacksonville Jaguars draft board.
|Name
|Position
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Wingspan (In Inches)
|Arm (In Inches)
|Hand (In Inches)
Larry Rountree III
Running Back
Missouri
5-11
216
73.5
30.3
9.3
Ambry Thomas
Corner
Michigan
5-11
189
76.5
31.2
8.5
*Marvin Wilson
Defensive Line
FSU
6-3
319
82
33
10.2
Mark Webb
Safety
Georgia
6-1
210
79.2
32.2
10.2
Austin Watkins Jr.
Wide Receiver
UAB
6-1
207
76
31
9.5
Payton Turner
Defensive Line
Houston
6-5
270
84
35
10.3
Marlon Tuipulotu
Defensive Line
USC
6-2
308
81
32.7
10.4
*Kadarius Toney
Wide Receiver
Florida
5-11
189
74.5
30.5
9.5
Grant Stuard
Linebacker
Houston
5-11
230
73
29.5
9.4
Marquez Stevenson
Wide Receiver
Houston
5-10
182
75
31
8.5
Jacoby Stevens
Safety
LSU
6-1
216
77.4
31.7
9.3
*Charles Snowden
Linebacker
Virginia
6-6
232
82.3
34
9.5
Trey Smith
Offensive Line
Tennessee
6-5
331
83.2
33.7
10
*Shi Smith
Wide Receiver
South Carolina
5-10
186
75.5
31.3
9.7
Jordan Smith
Linebacker
UAB
6-6
255
83.3
33.4
9.3
D'Ante Smith
Offensive Line
East Carolina
6-5
294
85.2
35.3
10
Cam Sample
Defensive Line
Tulane
6-3
274
81
32.5
10
*Amari Rodgers
Wide Receiver
Clemson
5-9
211
74
30
9.5
Robert Rochell
Corner
Central Arkansas
6-0
195
79
32.4
8.7
*Quincy Roche
Defensive Line
Miami
6-3
243
80.4
32
9.5
Janarius Robinson
Linebacker
FSU
6-5
266
87
35.7
11
Aaron Robinson
Corner
UCF
5-11
190
74.2
30
8.7
Monty Rice
Linebacker
Georgia
6-0
238
75
30.4
8.6
Cornell Powell
Wide Receiver
Clemson
6-0
205
79
32.2
10
Josh Palmer
Wide Receiver
Tennessee
6-1
210
79
33
9.4
Royce Newman
Offensive Line
Ole Miss
6-5
306
78.7
32.3
8.7
Bryan Mills
Corner
North Carolina Central
6-1
180
77.2
32
9
Ifeatu Melifonwu
Corner
Syracuse
6-3
212
80.2
32.2
9
*Alex Leatherwood
Offensive Line
Alabama
6-5
312
85.4
34.4
9.5
Ryan Langan
Long Snapper
Georgia Southern
6-1
228
73.6
30
9
*Richie Grant
Safety
UCF
6-0
200
77.6
31.5
9.3
Kylen Granson
Tight End
SMU
6-2
242
79.5
32
9.4
Jamie Newman
Quarterback
Wake Forest
6-3
235
76
30.5
10
Mac Jones
Quarterback
Alabama
6-3
217
79.2
32.5
9.7
*Hamsah Nasirildeen
Safety
FSU
6-3
213
82.7
34.3
10
Racey McMath
Wide Receiver
LSU
6-3
224
79
31.5
9.3
Tre' McKitty
Tight End
Georgia
6-4
247
81
32.3
11
Drake Jackson
Offensive Line
Kentucky
6-2
290
77.5
31.2
8.5
Alaric Jackson
Offensive Line
Iowa
6-6
318
83
32.5
9.5
Wyatt Hubert
Defensive Line
Kansas State
6-3
265
77
30
10.2
Kylin Hill
Running Back
Mississippi State
5-10
214
73
30.5
9.6
Malik Herring
Defensive Line
Georgia
6-3
283
82
32.5
10.5
Trevon Grimes
Wide Receiver
Florida
6-4
217
77
31.4
9.6
Carson Green
Offensive Line
Texas A&M
6-6
319
82.5
34
10.4
Noah Grant
Tight End
Duke
6-4
240
78.2
31.5
9.4
Quintin Morris
Tight End
Bowling Green
6-2
-
80.7
32.5
10.5
David Moore
Offensive Line
Grambling State
6-2
350
82.6
32.6
9.6
Dan Moore Jr.
Offensive Line
Texas A&M
6-5
309
84.5
33.7
10.3
Kellen Mond
Quarterback
Texas A&M
6-2
205
80.2
33
9.3
Elijah Mitchell
Running Back
Louisiana
5-10
215
76.6
31
9.7
Chauncey Golston
Defensive Line
Iowa
6-5
268
84.4
33.7
11
Tyree Gillespie
Safety
Missouri
6-0
207
75.3
31.3
9.6
Thomas Fletcher
Long Snapper
Alabama
6-1
237
76.5
31.5
9.6
Paddy Fisher
Linebacker
Northwestern
6-3
239
79.6
32.5
9.6
Chris Evans
Running Back
Michigan
5-11
219
78
31.5
10
Max Duffy
Punter
Kentucky
6-1
197
72.5
29.7
8.7
Landon Dickerson
Offensive Line
Alabama
6-6
326
81
32.5
10.4
Shawn Davis
Safety
Florida
5-11
199
78.3
31.5
9.5
DJ Daniel
Corner
Georgia
6-0
183
81
33
9.2
Jabril Cox
Linebacker
LSU
6-3
233
79.5
32.7
8.7
Riley Cole
Linebacker
South Alabama
6-2
242
75.2
30
9.7
Ben Cleveland
Offensive Line
Georgia
6-6
354
79.2
33
9.7
Deonte Brown
Offensive Line
Alabama
6-3
364
80.7
32.4
9.2
*KJ Britt
Linebacker
Auburn
6-0
239
76
30.7
9.4
William Bradley-King
Defensive Line
Baylor
6-3
254
80.6
32.7
10.3
Jose Borregales
Kicker
Miami
5-10
207
73.4
29
9.5
Joshuah Bledsoe
Safety
Missouri
5-11
201
75.7
30.5
9.7
Carlos Basham Jr.
Defensive Line
Wake Forest
6-3
281
81.2
32.5
9.2
Jack Anderson
Offensive Line
Texas Tech
6-5
309
77.5
31.6
10
Shaka Toney
Defensive Line
Penn State
6-2
238
82.2
33
9.5
Kenny Yeboah
Tight End
Ole Miss
6-4
247
80.7
33.4
9.4
Rodarius Williams
Corner
Oklahoma State
6-0
193
76.5
31
9.3
Rashad Weaver
Defensive Line
Pittsburgh
6-4
265
82.8
33.3
9.7
Tylan Wallace
Wide Receiver
Oklahoma State
5-11
193
73.5
92.6
9.5
Christian Uphoff
Safety
Illinois State
6-2
213
75.2
30.7
10
Keith Taylor Jr
Corner
Washington
6-2
191
76.2
31
9.5
Sage Surratt
Wide Receiver
Wake Forest
6-3
215
79
32
9
Chazz Surratt
Linebacker
North Carolina
6-1
227
76
30
9.5
Benjamin St-Juste
Corner
Minnesota
6-3
200
80.3
32
9.3
Rhamondre Stevenson
Running Back
Oklahoma
6-0
227
75
30
9
James Smith
Punter
Cincinnati
6-5
233
80
33
9
Elerson Smith
Defensive Line
Northern Iowa
6-6
262
83
33.3
10.5
Ben Skowronek
Wide Receiver
Notre Dame
6-3
211
80.3
32.6
10
Trey Sermon
Running Back
Ohio State
6-0
213
79
32
9.5
Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
Linebacker
Oregon State
6-3
254
82.8
33.7
10.2
Dillon Radunz
Offensive Line
North Dakota State
6-6
304
80.3
33.3
9.2
Riley Patterson
Kicker
Memphis
5-10
183
73.5
30.2
8.7
Levi Onwuzurike
Defensive Line
Washington
6-3
290
80.2
32.5
10.3
Ade Ogundeji
Defensive Line
Notre Dame
6-4
256
85.4
35.3
9.6
Osa Odighizuwa
Defensive Line
UCLA
6-2
280
84
34.2
10.7
Tre Norwood
Safety
Oklahoma
6-0
192
72.3
29.2
9.5
Jaylon Moore
Offensive Line
Western Michigan
6-4
311
82
33.4
11
Quinn Meinerz
Offensive Line
Wisconsin-Whitewater
6-3
320
82
33
10.3
Ben Mason
Fullback
Michigan
6-3
256
79
32
9.4
Hunter Long
Tight End
Boston College
6-5
254
83
33.7
9.7
Robert Jones
Offensive Line
Middle Tennessee State
6-4
319
79
33
9.6
Patrick Jones II
Defensive Line
Pittsburgh
6-4
264
79.6
32
10
Cade Johnson
Wide Receiver
South Dakota State
5-10
186
71.5
29
9.4
Brenden James
Offensive Line
Nebraska
6-5
300
81.2
32.7
10
Tarron Jackson
Defensive Line
Coastal Carolina
6-2
260
80.2
33
10.2
Creed Humphrey
Offensive Line
Oklahoma
6-5
312
79.5
31.7
9.6
James Hudson III
Offensive Line
Cincinnati
6-4
302
82.2
33
11
Justin Hilliard
Linebacker
Ohio State
6-1
227
76.2
30.7
9
Khalil Herbert
Running Back
Virginia Tech
5-9
204
71.7
30.2
8.6
Daelin Hayes
Defensive Line
Notre Dame
6-4
261
80.3
32
9.5
Najee Harris
Running Back
Alabama
6-2
230
81
33.4
10
Damar Hamlin
Safety
Pittsburgh
6-1
201
77.5
32
9.2
Darren Hall
Safety
San Diego State
5-11
189
74.5
30.2
9
Robert Hainsey
Offensive Line
Notre Dame
6-4
302
79.2
32
9.7
Thomas Graham Jr.
Corner
Oregon
5-10
193
76
31
9.2
Ta'Quon Graham
Defensive Line
Texas
6-3
290
85.2
34.8
10.6
Feleipe Franks
Quarterback
Arkansas
6-6
234
83
33.7
10
Dez Fitzpatrick
Wide Receiver
Louisville
6-2
202
80.6
32.5
9.3
Tony Fields II
Linebacker
West Virginia
6-1
222
76
30.7
9
Demetric Felton
Wide Receiver
UCLA
5-9
189
74.2
31.4
9.4
D'Wayne Eskridge
Wide Receiver
Western Michigan
5-9
188
74.2
30.2
9
Sam Ehlinger
Quarterback
Texas
6-1
222
75.2
30
9.7
Adrian Ealy
Offensive Line
Oklahoma
6-6
326
82.7
32.6
10
Divine Deablo
Safety
Virginia Tech
6-3
226
79.2
32.7
9.5
Frank Darby
Wide Receiver
Arizona State
6-0
194
76.2
31.4
9.6
Jake Curhan
Offensive Line
California
6-6
323
83.5
22
10.3
Jonathon Cooper
Defensive Line
Ohio State
6-3
254
78.5
31.6
9.7
Nico Collins
Wide Receiver
Michigan
6-4
215
79
32.5
9.49
Camaron Cheeseman
Long Snapper
Michigan
6-4
237
76
30.2
9.3
Michael Carter
Running Back
North Carolina
5-8
202
73.5
29.2
9
Camryn Bynum
Corner
California
6-0
198
76
30.7
9.6
Baron Browning
Linebacker
Ohio State
6-3
241
81
33
10
Tre Brown
Corner
Oklahoma
5-10
188
74.7
30.3
9.5
Spencer Brown
Offensive Line
Northern Iowa
6-8
314
82.4
34
10.4
Tuf Borland
Linebacker
Ohio State
6-0
229
77
31
10
Ian Book
Quarterback
Notre Dame
6-0
210
79.3
31.3
9.8
John Bates
Tight End
Boise State
6-6
259
79.3
32.5
9.6
Derrick Barnes
Linebacker
Purdue
6-0
245
81.6
33
9.7
Aaron Banks
Offensive Line
Notre Dame
6-5
338
82
33.2
10.2