DraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Senior Bowl Weigh-In: Numbers On Every Player, Including Potential Jaguars Prospects

The Reese's Senior Bowl conducted the weigh-in for all of their participants in this week's practices, meetings and game. Jaguar Report has assembled all of the prospect measurements here and noted the potential Jacksonville Jaguars prospects.
Author:
Publish date:

MOBILE, AL—Every year, the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl puts on one of the pre-draft’s most snickered upon traditions—the “Mobile Meat Market.”

The “meat market” is the weigh-in, during which each prospect in attendance trots into the ballroom in their skivvies and has their measurements taken in a room full of scouts and coaches. While media couldn’t attend in person this year due to COVID protocols, we were able to gather the numbers on each prospect.

Heisman winner and Alabama Crimson Tide receiver DeVonta Smith declined to be measured, preferring to put on weight before Alabama's Pro Day.   

We have listed them all here, arranged by reverse alphabetical order and in teams, for prosperity. Those with asterisks next to their name are prospects we believe will be prominent on the Jacksonville Jaguars draft board. 

2021 Senior Bowl Weigh-In

Senior Bowl

NamePosition&nbsp;SchoolHeightWeightWingspan (In Inches)Arm (In Inches)Hand (In Inches)

Larry Rountree III

Running Back

Missouri

5-11

216

73.5

30.3

9.3

Ambry Thomas

Corner

Michigan

5-11

189

76.5

31.2

8.5

*Marvin Wilson

Defensive Line

FSU

6-3

319

82

33

10.2

Mark Webb

Safety

Georgia

6-1

210

79.2

32.2

10.2

Austin Watkins Jr.

Wide Receiver

UAB

6-1

207

76

31

9.5

Payton Turner

Defensive Line

Houston

6-5

270

84

35

10.3

Marlon Tuipulotu

Defensive Line

USC

6-2

308

81

32.7

10.4

*Kadarius Toney

Wide Receiver

Florida

5-11

189

74.5

30.5

9.5

Grant Stuard

Linebacker

Houston

5-11

230

73

29.5

9.4

Marquez Stevenson

Wide Receiver

Houston

5-10

182

75

31

8.5

Jacoby Stevens

Safety

LSU

6-1

216

77.4

31.7

9.3

*Charles Snowden

Linebacker

Virginia 

6-6

232

82.3

34

9.5

Trey Smith

Offensive Line

Tennessee

6-5

331

83.2

33.7

10

*Shi Smith

Wide Receiver

South Carolina

5-10

186

75.5

31.3

9.7

Jordan Smith

Linebacker

UAB

6-6

255

83.3

33.4

9.3

D'Ante Smith

Offensive Line

East Carolina

6-5

294

85.2

35.3

10

Cam Sample

Defensive Line

Tulane

6-3

274

81

32.5

10

*Amari Rodgers

Wide Receiver

Clemson

5-9

211

74

30

9.5

Robert Rochell 

Corner

Central Arkansas

6-0

195

79

32.4

8.7

*Quincy Roche

Defensive Line

Miami

6-3

243

80.4

32

9.5

Janarius Robinson

Linebacker

FSU

6-5

266

87

35.7

11

Aaron Robinson

Corner

UCF

5-11

190

74.2

30

8.7

Monty Rice

Linebacker

Georgia

6-0

238

75

30.4

8.6

Cornell Powell

Wide Receiver

Clemson

6-0

205

79

32.2

10

Josh Palmer

Wide Receiver 

Tennessee 

6-1

210

79

33

9.4

Royce Newman

Offensive Line

Ole Miss

6-5

306

78.7

32.3

8.7

Bryan Mills

Corner

North Carolina Central

6-1

180

77.2

32

9

Ifeatu Melifonwu 

Corner

Syracuse

6-3

212

80.2

32.2

9

*Alex Leatherwood

Offensive Line

Alabama

6-5

312

85.4

34.4

9.5

Ryan Langan

Long Snapper

Georgia Southern

6-1

228

73.6

30

9

*Richie Grant

Safety

UCF

6-0

200

77.6

31.5

9.3

Kylen Granson 

Tight End

SMU

6-2

242

79.5

32

9.4

Jamie Newman

Quarterback

Wake Forest

6-3

235

76

30.5

10

Mac Jones

Quarterback

Alabama

6-3

217

79.2

32.5

9.7

*Hamsah Nasirildeen

Safety

FSU

6-3

213

82.7

34.3

10

Racey McMath 

Wide Receiver

LSU

6-3

224

79

31.5

9.3

Tre' McKitty

Tight End

Georgia

6-4

247

81

32.3

11

Drake Jackson

Offensive Line

Kentucky

6-2

290

77.5

31.2

8.5

Alaric Jackson 

Offensive Line

Iowa

6-6

318

83

32.5

9.5

Wyatt Hubert

Defensive Line

Kansas State

6-3

265

77

30

10.2

Kylin Hill

Running Back

Mississippi State

5-10

214

73

30.5

9.6

Malik Herring

Defensive Line

Georgia

6-3

283

82

32.5

10.5

Trevon Grimes

Wide Receiver

Florida

6-4

217

77

31.4

9.6

Carson Green

Offensive Line

Texas A&M

6-6

319

82.5

34

10.4

Noah Grant

Tight End

Duke

6-4

240

78.2

31.5

9.4

Quintin Morris

Tight End

Bowling Green

6-2

-

80.7

32.5

10.5

David Moore

Offensive Line

Grambling State

6-2

350

82.6

32.6

9.6

Dan Moore Jr.

Offensive Line

Texas A&M

6-5

309

84.5

33.7

10.3

Kellen Mond

Quarterback

Texas A&M

6-2

205

80.2

33

9.3

Elijah Mitchell

Running Back

Louisiana

5-10

215

76.6

31

9.7

Chauncey Golston 

Defensive Line

Iowa

6-5

268

84.4

33.7

11

Tyree Gillespie

Safety

Missouri

6-0

207

75.3

31.3

9.6

Thomas Fletcher

Long Snapper

Alabama

6-1

237

76.5

31.5

9.6

Paddy Fisher

Linebacker 

Northwestern

6-3

239

79.6

32.5

9.6

Chris Evans

Running Back

Michigan

5-11

219

78

31.5

10

Max Duffy

Punter

Kentucky

6-1

197

72.5

29.7

8.7

Landon Dickerson

Offensive Line

Alabama

6-6

326

81

32.5

10.4

Shawn Davis

Safety

Florida 

5-11

199

78.3

31.5

9.5

DJ Daniel

Corner

Georgia

6-0

183

81

33

9.2

Jabril Cox

Linebacker 

LSU

6-3

233

79.5

32.7

8.7

Riley Cole

Linebacker

South Alabama

6-2

242

75.2

30

9.7

Ben Cleveland 

Offensive Line

Georgia

6-6

354

79.2

33

9.7

Deonte Brown

Offensive Line

Alabama

6-3

364

80.7

32.4

9.2

*KJ Britt

Linebacker

Auburn

6-0

239

76

30.7

9.4

William Bradley-King

Defensive Line

Baylor

6-3

254

80.6

32.7

10.3

Jose Borregales 

Kicker

Miami

5-10

207

73.4

29

9.5

Joshuah Bledsoe

Safety

Missouri

5-11

201

75.7

30.5

9.7

Carlos Basham Jr. 

Defensive Line

Wake Forest

6-3

281

81.2

32.5

9.2

Jack Anderson

Offensive Line

Texas Tech

6-5

309

77.5

31.6

10

Shaka Toney 

Defensive Line

Penn State

6-2

238

82.2

33

9.5

Kenny Yeboah

Tight End

Ole Miss

6-4

247

80.7

33.4

9.4

Rodarius Williams

Corner

Oklahoma State

6-0

193

76.5

31

9.3

Rashad Weaver

Defensive Line

Pittsburgh

6-4

265

82.8

33.3

9.7

Tylan Wallace

Wide Receiver

Oklahoma State

5-11

193

73.5

92.6

9.5

Christian Uphoff

Safety

Illinois State

6-2

213

75.2

30.7

10

Keith Taylor Jr

Corner

Washington

6-2

191

76.2

31

9.5

Sage Surratt

Wide Receiver

Wake Forest

6-3

215

79

32

9

Chazz Surratt

Linebacker

North Carolina

6-1

227

76

30

9.5

Benjamin St-Juste

Corner

Minnesota

6-3

200

80.3

32

9.3

Rhamondre Stevenson

Running Back

Oklahoma

6-0

227

75

30

9

James Smith

Punter

Cincinnati

6-5

233

80

33

9

Elerson Smith

Defensive Line

Northern Iowa

6-6

262

83

33.3

10.5

Ben Skowronek

Wide Receiver

Notre Dame

6-3

211

80.3

32.6

10

Trey Sermon

Running Back

Ohio State

6-0

213

79

32

9.5

Hamilcar Rashed Jr. 

Linebacker

Oregon State

6-3

254

82.8

33.7

10.2

Dillon Radunz

Offensive Line

North Dakota State

6-6

304

80.3

33.3

9.2

Riley Patterson 

Kicker

Memphis

5-10

183

73.5

30.2

8.7

Levi Onwuzurike

Defensive Line

Washington

6-3

290

80.2

32.5

10.3

Ade Ogundeji

Defensive Line

Notre Dame

6-4

256

85.4

35.3

9.6

Osa Odighizuwa

Defensive Line

UCLA

6-2

280

84

34.2

10.7

Tre Norwood

Safety

Oklahoma

6-0

192

72.3

29.2

9.5

Jaylon Moore

Offensive Line

Western Michigan

6-4

311

82

33.4

11

Quinn Meinerz

Offensive Line

Wisconsin-Whitewater

6-3

320

82

33

10.3

Ben Mason

Fullback

Michigan

6-3

256

79

32

9.4

Hunter Long

Tight End

Boston College

6-5

254

83

33.7

9.7

Robert Jones

Offensive Line

Middle Tennessee State

6-4

319

79

33

9.6

Patrick Jones II

Defensive Line

Pittsburgh

6-4

264

79.6

32

10

Cade Johnson

Wide Receiver

South Dakota State

5-10

186

71.5

29

9.4

Brenden James

Offensive Line

Nebraska

6-5

300

81.2

32.7

10

Tarron Jackson 

Defensive Line

Coastal Carolina

6-2

260

80.2

33

10.2

Creed Humphrey 

Offensive Line

Oklahoma 

6-5

312

79.5

31.7

9.6

James Hudson III

Offensive Line

Cincinnati 

6-4

302

82.2

33

11

Justin Hilliard

Linebacker

Ohio State

6-1

227

76.2

30.7

9

Khalil Herbert

Running Back

Virginia Tech

5-9

204

71.7

30.2

8.6

Daelin Hayes

Defensive Line

Notre Dame

6-4

261

80.3

32

9.5

Najee Harris

Running Back

Alabama

6-2

230

81

33.4

10

Damar Hamlin

Safety

Pittsburgh

6-1

201

77.5

32

9.2

Darren Hall

Safety

San Diego State

5-11

189

74.5

30.2

9

Robert Hainsey

Offensive Line

Notre Dame

6-4

302

79.2

32

9.7

Thomas Graham Jr. 

Corner

Oregon

5-10

193

76

31

9.2

Ta'Quon Graham 

Defensive Line

Texas

6-3

290

85.2

34.8

10.6

Feleipe Franks

Quarterback

Arkansas

6-6

234

83

33.7

10

Dez Fitzpatrick

Wide Receiver

Louisville

6-2

202

80.6

32.5

9.3

Tony Fields II

Linebacker

West Virginia 

6-1

222

76

30.7

9

Demetric Felton

Wide Receiver 

UCLA

5-9

189

74.2

31.4

9.4

D'Wayne Eskridge 

Wide Receiver 

Western Michigan

5-9

188

74.2

30.2

9

Sam Ehlinger 

Quarterback

Texas

6-1

222

75.2

30

9.7

Adrian Ealy 

Offensive Line

Oklahoma 

6-6

326

82.7

32.6

10

Divine Deablo

Safety

Virginia Tech

6-3

226

79.2

32.7

9.5

Frank Darby

Wide Receiver 

Arizona State

6-0

194

76.2

31.4

9.6

Jake Curhan

Offensive Line

California 

6-6

323

83.5

22

10.3

Jonathon Cooper

Defensive Line

Ohio State

6-3

254

78.5

31.6

9.7

Nico Collins

Wide Receiver 

Michigan 

6-4

215

79

32.5

9.49

Camaron Cheeseman

Long Snapper

Michigan

6-4

237

76

30.2

9.3

Michael Carter 

Running Back

North Carolina

5-8

202

73.5

29.2

9

Camryn Bynum 

Corner

California

6-0

198

76

30.7

9.6

Baron Browning 

Linebacker 

Ohio State

6-3

241

81

33

10

Tre Brown

Corner

Oklahoma 

5-10

188

74.7

30.3

9.5

Spencer Brown

Offensive Line

Northern Iowa

6-8

314

82.4

34

10.4

Tuf Borland 

Linebacker 

Ohio State

6-0

229

77

31

10

Ian Book

Quarterback

Notre Dame

6-0

210

79.3

31.3

9.8

John Bates

Tight End

Boise State

6-6

259

79.3

32.5

9.6

Derrick Barnes

Linebacker

Purdue

6-0

245

81.6

33

9.7

Aaron Banks

Offensive Line

Notre Dame

6-5

338

82

33.2

10.2

USATSI_13947449
Draft

Senior Bowl Weigh-In: Numbers On Every Player, Including Potential Jaguars Prospects

USATSI_15493837_168388385_lowres
News

Report: Former Jaguars Wide Receivers Coach Keenan McCardell Heading to Vikings

USATSI_10986809_168388385_lowres
News

Report: Jaguars Set to Hire Sanjay Lal as Wide Receivers Coach

USATSI_15490312
Draft

2021 Senior Bowl Day 2: 5 Observations On Potential Jaguars Prospects

USATSI_15365318_168388385_lowres (1)
News

Assessing the Most Pressing Needs Facing the 2021 Jaguars: Top Two Needs Fall on Offense

USATSI_15393006_168388385_lowres
News

Sky Is the Limit: Examining Laviska Shenault’s Outlook in the Jaguars’ Offense Moving Forward

USATSI_15478269_168388385_lowres
News

Did the Jaguars Make the Right Move With Leonard Fournette?

USATSI_15485003_168388385_lowres
Draft

5 Observations on Potential Jaguars Prospects From Day 1 of the Senior Bowl