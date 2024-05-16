What Grade Does the Jaguars' 2021 Draft Class Get 3 Years Later?
It has now been three years since the Jacksonville Jaguars put together arguably the most important draft class in franchise history.
2021 was the start of the Trevor Lawrence era, the first time the Jaguars ever picked No. 1, and was generally just a huge moment of transition for a team that had run into a losing pattern.
Round 1, No. 1: QB Trevor Lawrence
Round 1, No. 25: RB Travis Etienne
Round 2, No. 33: CB Tyson Campbell
Round 2, No. 45: OL Walker Little
Round 3, No. 65: S Andre Cisco
Round 4, No. 106: DL Jay Tufele
Round 4, No. 121: EDGE Jordan Smith
Round 5, No. 145: TE Luke Farrell
Round 6, No. 209: WR Jalen Camp
Today, Lawrence is entering his fourth season as starting quarterback; Etienne has been one of the AFC's most productive running backs after missing his 2021 season due to injury; Campbell and Cisco have multiple years of starting roles under their belt; Little has flashed legitimate potential and high-level traits in spot starts at left tackle; and Farrell has become a key piece of the running game and the tight end depth chart.
While some picks such as Tufele, Smith, and Camp didn't work out, the Jaguars' 2021 class has done enough to earn a B grade from CBS Sports' Pete Prisco in his regrade of the year's draft classes.
"The Jaguars had nine picks in this draft, including the top overall pick, and used that to take quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He didn't play as well as expected last year, but he is still considered a franchise quarterback. So they got that one," Prisco said. "They also used a first-round pick on running back Travis Etienne, who is one of the better backs in the AFC. Second-round corner Tyson Campbell and third-round safety Andre Cisco both start, but both have been inconsistent. Second-round tackle Walker Little has started games, but he's a backup heading into 2024. Fifth-round tight end Luke Farrell plays."
"I loved the pick of Lawrence and still do think he will be a big-time player. I questioned taking Etienne in the first round based on position value. I did say he was a good player and my type of "air" back. I mentioned they took risks taking injured players like Cisco and Little."