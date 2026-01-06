Jaguars Have Unique Hurdle to Clear Against Bills

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars already know they are in for a big challenge against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and they will have to be prepared for anything.

One of those things? The official crew the Jaguars are set to be under the thumb of during their Wild Card bout against the Bills.

Tough Crew

The Jaguars' head official for Sunday's game is set to be long-time referee Brad Allen. Allen has only called one Jaguars game this year, though it was surely not a game that will help Jaguars fans feel better. Allen was the head official for the Jaguars' Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, a game that was filled with gaffes from the officiating crew.

Then there is the fact that Allen has been relatively kind to Bills teams in recent years. Tbe Bills have won more games than they have lost over the years so their win-loss record with any official will be a positive one, but it is especially true with Allen.

The Bills have won their last 6 games with Brad Allen

The Jags are 6-8



Brad Allen's home % is always much lower than the league average in every season of his career



Allen's crew is throwing 2.54 fewer flags per game https://t.co/7cvmBmNKSR — Kevin Massare (@KevinMassare) January 5, 2026

With that said, this game won't be in the official's hands. While Allen can clearly make a real impact on the game just as any official can, the Jaguars know that the result of this game is completely within their own control. And to the Jaguars' credit, they have thrived against conference foes when taking things into their own hands.

This season, the Jaguars have scored 376 points (31.3 per game) against AFC opponents, leading the NFL. At home, they have scored 208 against the AFC (34.6 per game), also leading the league. Both are the best marks in franchise history.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Resubmitted with alternate crop.) Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to throw during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I think this group specifically as so many times we've talked after Houston, has really dug in and really treated every week like a playoff game. Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] I think said it best yesterday: we were in must wins to win the division and to be in the situation that we're in. We kind of treated them all that way and it was 1-0 each week,"

"And I think the no flinch, no blink mentality of playing four quarter football games and for 60 minutes or longer is the mentality. And so, I think these guys, we have enough veterans and enough players on this team that have been through difficult games, difficult years, good winning years, winning teams. And ultimately when you have leadership like that and you have continuity, and they can then give that information and some of that knowledge to the younger players that haven't been through it, I think that's why you probably see some of the ability to be mentally and physically tough.”

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen (obscured) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.