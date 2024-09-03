Why Jaguars Are Excited for Promising Young Defender
During the offseason, Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen implemented a new defensive scheme. Nielsen is known for his creativity and ability to get the most out of his players, whether they are household names or not.
Nielsen’s 4-3 defense is a change from the base defense of the Jaguars’ previous defensive coordinator, Mike Caldwell, which means minor differences for some players on the defense and more significant changes for others.
Nielsen believes the adjustments should be minor for second-year linebacker Yasir Abdullah; he feels Abdullah will do many of the same things as last season. Nielsen says he has seen Abdullah get better in coverage, which is critical for his position in Nielsen’s defense.
Nielsen credits his position coaches with helping Abdullah and others come along.
“I don't see a big difference because he's still playing on the edge, he's still rushing, things like that,” Nielsen said. “The thing that, give him a lot of credit, is his coverage, his zone coverage in space. Been very impressed with what he's done with that.
“Just learning, Matt [Inside Linebackers Coach Matt House] has done a great job coaching, teaching him, getting him in space and his match route matches and things like that. But you saw him pass rush. It's the other stuff. He's grown his game. He's improved a lot, so it's really cool.”
Abdullah was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Nielsen says that while Abdullah will have a learning curve this season, he does not doubt that the young linebacker is in the correct position.
Nielsen says starting linebacker Chad Muma and Abdullah, Muma’s backup, play a vital role in the team’s defensive plans this season and have done an excellent job this offseason in preparation.
“When we get here, you kind of work it out, and you start visiting with the coaches where you kind of see these guys, and he's in the right role,” Nielsen said. “He's in the right spot, and he's done a really good job. It's his role [and] Chad [LB Chad Muma], that's a unique role in our defense, and those guys have done a really good job. They’ve made some plays now. In coverage-wise, that's pretty good.”
