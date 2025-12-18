Why Week 16 is Toughest Game of Liam Coen Era

It's training camp in late July for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as head coach Liam Coen prepares his team for his first season in the role after being hired in January.

The talent on the roster is evident, but it is also the same team that lost 13 games the season prior, casting doubts on how good the Jaguars could be in their first season under a total regime change.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn greet after the game of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just a week ahead of the holidays, Jacksonville has far exceeded its expectations, as has the head coach. They sit at 10-4, leading the AFC South, and are traveling to Mile High Stadium to face the 11-2 Denver Broncos in a titanic AFC showdown that could change the playoff race with three games remaining. Through all of the challenges he has faced, Coen faces his biggest yet in Denver.

A massive challenge in Denver

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen stands on the field during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Broncos' defense has been elite all season, maintaining high ranks in many statistical categories such as EPA per play, points per game allowed, and yards per game allowed. This is a well-mannered unit led by defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and key standouts such as All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II, safety Talanoa Hufanga, pass rusher Nik Ponitto, and defensive lineman Zach Allen.

The Jaguars have faced elite defenses this season, such as the Houston Texans twice, the Los Angeles Rams, and the Seattle Seahawks, all of which are ranked high in key defensive box scores. Yet, this seems like the ultimate challenge for Coen and his team, especially as a play-caller, designer, and leader.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen smiles to the crowd as he walks of the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Schematically, they do a nice job of not rushing four all that much. It's usually five-man rush, which you got a lot of one-on-ones out there," Coen said on Wednesday. "And great opportunities for our guys to continue to take steps in the right direction and take it personally to protect the quarterback, especially in a hostile environment."

This is the first game in some time where I am concerned about Coen against an opponent. There are always crashes back down to earth for first-year head coaches, and it happens all the time for successful ones in their first year. We have seen it recently with Mike Vrabel in New England and Ben Johnson at points this season with Chicago.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The reason for my concern is that it is Mile High Stadium, one of the highest stadiums to play in the entire country. It is easily one of the toughest places to play when the Broncos are playing great football, which has been the case this season. This is a terrific test for Jacksonville and Coen to see where they are and how they match up with the AFC's top-seeded team.

Maybe the Jaguars are ready for a true playoff atmosphere, as they are almost certainly playing on the road in the postseason in a potential cold-weather environment. This is not a make-or-break game for Coen, but it is his most important game as a head coach yet.

