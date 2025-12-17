Why Trevor Lawrence Is Becoming a Must-Start for Fantasy Playoffs

Trevor Lawrence is coming off perhaps the best game of his career. In Week 15, he absolutely detonated on the New York Jets, finishing with 330 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions on a pristine 20-of-32 passing. He added another 51 yards and a score with his legs, too, on five rushes.



That gave him 44.3 fantasy points, making him the QB1 for the week and handing him the crown for the greatest single-game scoring performance by a quarterback this season. This dominant showing didn't just come out of the blue, either. Over his last four outings, T-Law is averaging 26.4 points, leading all players at his position in that span.



Can Trevor Lawrence overcome the Denver Broncos' defense?



At 10-4, nothing's out of reach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They're currently leading the AFC South and in possession of the No. 3 seed in the conference. This coming Sunday, they go on the road to take on the Denver Broncos, who sit atop the AFC standings. A win for Jacksonville would not only help them maintain their grasp on the division, but it would also lift the Jaguars within arm's reach of the top seed and the first-round bye.



It would take a lot for them to climb to No. 1, but this team has continually defied expectations this season. It would require a win over the Broncos, though, and to get past Denver, they'll need Trevor Lawrence to show up against one of the top defenses in the league. NFL.com's Dan Parr believes that he's up to the task, at least from a fantasy perspective:



Trevor Lawrence is going to be in some uncomfortable conversations if he can beat the broncos next week… https://t.co/PdPRu3f14o — Wat (@WattyHoops) December 14, 2025

"Trevor Lawrence is having a moment. Sunday against the Jets, he became the first player in NFL history to post five or more touchdown passes, one or more rush TDs and 50-plus rush yards in a single game. He's thrown for two or more TDs in a career-high four consecutive games. I'm not sure the hot streak will continue with a much tougher matchup awaiting him in Denver, but the guy has been the fantasy QB1 over the past month. He's the hot hand. Just don't overlook his floor against one of the league's best defenses."



The Broncos have had plenty of impressive defensive performances against opposing quarterbacks, but they've also given up some big games. T-Law will have to continue his hot streak if the Jaguars are to have a chance in Week 16, and if his fantasy managers are to advance to the championship.

