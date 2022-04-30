Why the Jaguars Drafted Wyoming LB Chad Muma at No. 70

Why did the Jaguars take Chad Muma just one night after picking Devin Lloyd? General manager Trent Baalke weighed in Friday night.

Most people had the Jacksonville Jaguars pegged to take one linebacker early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and they did just that by trading back into the first round for Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, selecting him at No. 27 overall.

But two? Two was certainly not expected by the general masses. The masses, though, don't have the Jaguars' evaluations on this class, which showed Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma as the best option at No. 70 overall.

"He was highly rated on our board for one. He fits the culture we’re trying to build. I don’t think we can ever have enough good linebackers," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said on Friday night.

With the Jaguars being firm believers in best player available, they put it truly to the test on Friday night by taking Muma. Not only had the Jaguars drafted Lloyd in the first round following edge rusher Travon Walker at No. 1, but the Jaguars are paying a combined $14,737,500 in dead cap for Joe Schobert and Myles Jack to not even be on the roster and have the three-year, $45 million deal with $28 million that Foyesade Oluokun signed in March

But the evaluation on Muma overrules the investment and perceived needs. And watching Muma lead Wyoming's defense for the last two years, it isn't hard to see why.

"He’s a green dot guy. He can run the defense. He’s a really good special teams player as well. There’s just a lot to like," Baalke said.

"A very good value at that point in the draft, a guy that we had high on our board that plays the game that we want to play, plays it physical. He can play on all four downs. Again, when you say we’re overloaded at linebacker, you’re only one play away from being down a linebacker. As we’ve seen through the years that’s a position where, knock on wood, you sometimes lose some guys. Very confident he’s going to come in and be a big part of this program.

How exactly are the Jaguars going to pair Muma with Lloyd, who is expected to be a starter after being a first-round pick?

That is for the coaches -- and the players themselves -- to decide. And with former NFL linebacker and long-time linebackers coach Mike Caldwell leading as defensive coordinator, Baalke expects them to do exactly that.

"How they fit into the system and how much they are going to be used and what packages they are going to be used on, that’s up to Coach Caldwell and the defensive coaching staff," Baalke said.

"I know special teams-wise, he’s going to fit in day one and then you grow your role from there. All these guys have to come in and earn their [spot]. We’ve got some guys that are here also that are competing for these jobs. It’s not like they come in and a role is given to them. They’ve got to go earn it. We’re very confident at the value, it was a pick we needed to make.

Logan Wilson's former backup, Muma was a first-team All-MWC selection the last two seasons, leading the team in tackles and being named a team captain in each season. He was frequently mocked as one of the top linebackers and a potential top-50 pick in the class, leading to the Jaguars potentially getting great value at No. 70.

"A couple of things that jump out to you – his ability to run, his physicality also. I had a chance to really kind of visit with this guy and start building a relationship with him – just his character, who he is as a person, how he’s going to fit into the room," Pederson said.

"Talking to him again tonight, how excited he is, this is a guy that’s going to bring great competition in that room, going to give us depth, going to be a good special teams player for us. I’m looking forward to getting these guys out here.