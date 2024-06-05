Why the Jaguars Think Rookie Keilan Robinson Can Play Multiple Special Teams Roles
With the No. 167 pick in this year's NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars made another investment in what is a core piece of the franchise: special teams.
The Jaguars selected speedy Texas running back and return specialist Keilan Robinson with the selection, adding to their running back room with a name that wasn't often linked to them during the draft process.
With Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell speaking on Monday before the Jaguars' final public OTAs practice, it became clear that the new kick return rules played just a small part in the Jaguars' evaluation of their newest fifth-round weapon.
"Keilan Robinson was a guy that was my number one running back that I watched. I loved him right away. You saw what he did as a returner. I saw him playing other phases," Farwell said.
"He has the ability to play multiple phases for us, whether it's gunner, corner on punt return, which he did some in college. He's an elite returner, a kick returner, and he has actually been out there doing punt returns as well. He is a talented player with very good speed, tough, physical, does all the things we liked."
In short, Robinson is someone the Jaguars believe can factor into a multitude of roles on special teams. And the rookie even has traits that can show up on offense, Farwell said.
"Then of course I think he does a good job on offense. The offensive guys were on board. They liked him as well, catching the ball in the backfield doing some of the stuff he does," Farwell said.
Robinson, a former four-star recruit, started his career at Alabama before transferring to Texas in 2021. In his college career, Robinson appeared in 45 games and started five, rushing 121 times for 796 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns.
Robinson was a star returner for the Longhorns, averaging 23.6 yards per kick return with a 95-yard return touchdown in 2023.