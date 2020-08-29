SI.com
Inside AFC South: Which Key Players in Jaguars' Division Are in Contract Years?

John Shipley

Training camps throughout the NFL are currently in full swing, with key players on every single team now entering what could be their final camps with their current teams. 

Which players in the AFC South are among those who have just one season left on their contracts? Which Jaguars, Texans, Colts and Titans should be monitored as they head into contract years that could determine both their short- and long-term futures within the AFC South? We talk to Maven's network of AFC South publishers to find the answer.

With 'Heavy Lifting' of Jaguars Offense Installed, Signs of Progression Now Needed

The Jaguars need a quick turnaround on offense this season, and that will largely hinge on how well the offense progresses after learning the ins and outs of the scheme.

John Shipley

5 Players Who Would Make Sense For the Jaguars To Consider Trading Before Week 1

With the Jaguars deep at several positions on both sides of the ball, are there any players they should consider trading before Week 1?

John Shipley

The complete list of Jaguars who won't practice today

John Shipley

Meet the Newest Hype Man of the Jaguars Defense: Timmy Jernigan

Walk onto the Jaguars practice field, and you are just about guaranteed to hear at least the voice of one man: Timmy Jernigan.

John Shipley

DJ Chark, The Jaguars Receiver Who is a 'Different Cat'

DJ Chark has already proven he is a Pro Bowl receiver, but he has proven even more in just a few weeks to his newest offensive coordinator.

John Shipley

Jaguars Training Camp Observations: Recapping The Last Two Days of Practice

With Thursday and Friday now in the books, how have the Jaguars looked at practice and what can we take from it moving forward?

John Shipley

Gruden: "I Definitely Want to Keep Three" Quarterbacks On Jaguars Roster

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden told reporters on Friday that with COVID-19 uncertainty, he'd like to have three quarterbacks on the roster.

KassidyHill

Jaguars' Ryan Pope Officially Only NFL Player Currently on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Ryan Pope is the only NFL player currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after a number of players were activated on Thursday.

John Shipley

Jaguars' Chris Conley Calls For NFL QBs to Fight Injustice, Become Advocates For Change

Jacksonville's veteran wide receiver Chris Conley knows that NFL quarterbacks are the face of the league and can promote the most change, and now he wants them to act upon it.

John Shipley

Jaguars' DJ Chark, Chris Conley Address Shooting of Jacob Blake and Racial Injustice: 'I Just Want Answers'

Two of Jacksonville's vocal leaders spoke with the local media on Thursday to discuss the recent shooting of Jacob Blake and the pattern of racial injustice throughout the United States.

John Shipley