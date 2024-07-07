Jaguars Roundtable: What Could the Best-Case Scenario For 2024 Look Like?
Throughout the 2024 season, the Jaguars On SI staff is going to come together to produce weekly roundtables, delivering answers on every hard-hitting Jaguars and AFC South topic.
This week, the crew takes a crack at one of the most important questions facing the Jaguars ahead of Week 1: what is the ceiling of the 2024 Jaguars? In short, what is the best-case scenario?
We break it down below.
John Shipley: The ceiling and best-case scenario for the 2024 Jaguars is for them to take a step ahead of the Houston Texans, who lapped the Jaguars last year in C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans' first years. The Jaguars have gone 9-8 in each of the last two seasons and the expectations should now be raised beyond simply trying to edge out the rest of the field in the AFC South. The Jaguars' best-case scenario isn't just winning the AFC South, but doing so in a decisive enough way to show the Texans, Colts and Titans that they are top dogs.
The Jaguars have the scheme and front-seven impact players on defense, while Trevor Lawrence's third year in the system and host of big-play skill players in Travis Etienne, Brian Thomas Jr., and Gabe Davis should raise the ceiling of the offense. There are questions like the depth in the secondary and offensive line, but the Jaguars' best-case scenario is for them to power through it and take that next step toward becoming an AFC contender, not just an AFC South contender.
Kyle Nash: The division is where the action starts. Not sure if it's the Titans or the Colts who get swept, but that puts the Jags at a 4-2. Facing the NFC North involves teams that with tons of hype based on potential except for the Lions. The opportunity for that to be a 3-1 journey seems high. The AFC East will have the Dolphins snag a Week 1 win as a defense with a new scheme battles an incumbent track meet offense in Miami.
However, that too can become a 3-1 (especially if Aaron Rodgers is already out by Week 15 for the Jets). With the two games remaining as winnable ones with the Browns and Raiders and this being a best-case scenario focus, the Duval Devout could be looking at a 13-4 record battling for a top spot in the AFC standings and a BYE into the divisional round of the playoffs, where it makes sense they'd battle the Baltimore Ravens for a shot at the AFC Championship Game.
Tyler Carmona: The differentiating factor for teams in a league full of athletic anomalies are their innovative strategies and tendency to stay healthy when it matters most. Trevor Lawrence enters his third year being coached by Press Taylor and Doug Pederson, while defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen plans to install a defensive scheme that accentuates the strengths of his best players. A healthy season will likely put the Jaguars in position to reach the playoffs either as a division champion, or a Wild Card contender. As football fans have seen in the past, once you reach the playoffs, it's anybody's game.
Daniel Griffis: The 2024 season rides on the shoulders of the Jaguars' coaching staff and the newly signed $275 million quarterback. Trevor has shown extended flashes of excellence throughout his young career but we have yet to see him put together a season similar to the likes of Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow or even C.J. Stroud. I certainly think he's capable and this is the year to go out and prove why the franchise signed him to a long-term extension.
The defense should, in theory, be much improved with the additions of Ryan Nielsen, Arik Armstead and Ronald Darby. If Trevor Lawrence can develop some chemistry quickly with Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr, the Jaguars offense should put on show. Those two receivers specialize as deep threats and that might just be what Lawrence does best. Most importantly, stay healthy. The Jaguars have the pieces to excel on both sides of the ball and control the AFC South out of the gates. I think the best-case scenario is 11-12 wins and another division title for the Jaguars.