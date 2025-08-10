Duval Reacts to the Jaguars' First Preseason Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars started their preseason off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jaguars had a lot of new players and coaches make their Jaguars debut. The Jaguars' new head coach, Liam Coen, had his first feel of managing the sideline as a head coach. You also had rookie Travis Hunter take his first snaps in the NFL.
The Jaguars' first units did play on both sides of the ball to start the game. It was good to see the Jaguars do that with all the new and moving pieces they had this offseason.
Social Media
"Got to catch up with the Heisman Trophy winner and #2 overall pick TRAVIS HUNTER while visiting the Jaguars! What a great young man, he seems to be settling into Jacksonville nicely!" said former NFL head coach Jon Gruden.
"For the sickos out there: "Travis Hunter played 10 snaps -- all but one of the Jaguars' plays on the opening drive -- on offense. Zero on Jacksonville's first defensive drive."
"The Jaguars have Tyson Campbell, Travis Hunter and Jabbar Muhammad and they want to be a zone based defense. Gunna be a long year in Jacksonville."
"Little on the Jacksonville Jaguars just kicked a 70-yard field goal and made it It’s preseason so it’s not a record, but he has the potential to do it later."
"Bucky Brooks and Brian Sexton react as JacksonvilleJaguars kicker Cam Little hits from 70 yards.
"Holy Smokes."
"He just kicked a 70-yard field goal. Are you kidding me?"
"That's crazy. That's crazy."
"Nick Mullens (1) to Trenton Irwin (1)*
JacksonvilleJaguars
11 yards"
"So is this Steelers-Jaguars game just the Skylar Thompson show for Pittsburgh and the Cam Little show for Jacksonville?
Both are looking mighty impressive tonight."
For the Jaguars it was the first look at a lot of things on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars accomplished what they wanted to do in their first preseason game under Liam Coen.
For the Jaguars, they will continue to get better in training camp and build more chemistry with their roster. They will be in action next week once again for their second preseason game. We will see if the starters get more action in preseason game number two.
