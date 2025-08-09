Travis Hunter's Debut Is NFL's Biggest Preseason Story
The Jacksonville Jaguars start their preseason series this evening as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers, and all eyes are on Travis Hunter.
Make no mistake: Hunter is the biggest story in football as the preseason begins, and his story will go into overdrive on Saturday at EverBank Stadium.
Hunter is the NFL's most interesting man, and Saturday's tilt against the Steelers will give the entire football world the first chance to see what his once-in-a-generation role truly looks like.
We have seen a taste of what the Hunter role will be throughout training camp and in last week's stadium scrimmage, but Saturday will be on a national stage and, for the first time, against an opposing team.
Hunter's Phenomenon
Hunter played both sides of the ball in last week's scrimmage, a glimpse of his role moving forward. He thrived on offense especially, catching three passes and the eye of head coach Liam Coen.
“I mean, you guys saw it. Pretty cool in space, isn't he? I thought it was great. We got him the work that we wanted to get with him on offense early on and then able to get him on defense and get him enough reps," Coen said last week.
"That was what we were hoping to do tonight in terms of just get him on both sides of the ball, quality work. I know he doesn't get much because of the one d line was getting a good rush, so it was a little hard to see but, I thought when he had the ball in his hands and he operated, he operated at a high level.”
Now, the entire football world will have a chance to see what Hunter and the Jaguars have been building to and planning for since the day they selected him No. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Saturday is a big night for the Jaguars in general as they officially launch their new era. But it is Hunter who will justifiably have the most eyes on him.
There may be doubters, but Saturday will be Hunter's first chance to shut them up.
“Just the work that you put in and when they try to criticize it," Hunter said at the start of training camp.
"It's like, I'm already doing all this extra work. You're going to keep telling me I can't do the same thing that I've been doing and showing you, so it's just that a lot of people just keep downplaying us but I'm going to just be quiet and go to work.”
