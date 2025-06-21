How Dyami Brown Will Impact Jaguars' Offense
The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to have a much improved offense next season. That was one of the huge reasons that they brought in Liam Coen to be their head coach next season. Coen gives the Jaguars an offensive-minded head coach, who is one of the best play-callers in the National Football League. Coen will bring that to the franchise, and he will lead the way both on and off the field.
But Coen is not the only one who can make the offense go. He is going to need help from franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the young offensive weapons that are on the team to bring this offseason to life next season. The Jaguars have a lot of young talent on this team, and Coen wants to make sure he gets the most out of his guys starting next season and gives them the best chance to be successful.
Coen and new general manager James Gladstone added new players once they took over, and they made more moves on the offensive side of the ball. One move they made was adding wide receiver Dyami Brown in free agency. Brown was sent last season with the Washington Commanders. He was a part of that great offense last season and the team that got to the NFC Championship game.
Now Brown will do his best to fit with the Jaguars' offense, and Coen will make sure he does. But Brown has done his part so far, and Brown had a good minicamp last week.
“To come in here and be the guy to help build the guys that’s around me,” Brown told reporters during minicamp last week. “I want to [be] a tempo setter to understand that we’re high energy and we want to go.”
“I thought he was obviously very productive towards the halfway point of last year into the playoffs,” Coen said of Brown. “Then you see that confidence continuing to go throughout this camp and this offseason.”
“I think over the course of this spring, Trevor and him have gained a little bit of a chemistry on some of those intermediate in-breakers, curls, maybe out-cuts,” Coen said. “I just think that they have a little bit of chemistry in that that was part of the selling point to have him come here was, man, we really want to continue to diversify your route tree and have you do more.”
