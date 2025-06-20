Is Trevor Lawrence the QB With the Most to Prove?
The Jacksonville Jaguars want things to change starting next season. And they have done a lot to make sure that they put their franchise in the best position to have that change next season. A lot of good is happening in Jacksonville this offseason, and they have the fan base behind them. Now, they will have to go out there and prove it on the field by winning games.
New head coach Liam Coen and new general manager James Gladstone let it be known that the team is looking to start winning right away and wants to give the fans something to cheer for all of next season. In their first offseason together and all the moves they have made point to just that. They are doing exactly what they said they were going to do with the team when they took over.
A big part of getting their team in order and playing way better next season is unleashing quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence was hurt for most of last season and did not have the season he wanted, but now he has a fresh start with a head coach in Coen, who is a great offensive mind in the National Football League.
Now Lawrence will have to perform well next season, or else there could be talks about him not being the guy in Jacksonville. He is under pressure next season, but is he the quarterback with the most to prove out of all the quarterbacks in the league next season?
"I think Trevor Lawrence is another guy who was expected to be a generational prospect when he came into the league, and he has had some flashes," said Matt Hladik of The Spun. "No one is going to define the situations he has been put in, in Jacksonville, where not conducive to winning for the most part. You come in there with Urban Meyer as a rookie. Things really dissipated with Doug Pederson."
"Still, I think you need to see more from him, and especially in a division that remains quite winnable. I think that Houston will be the favorite again ... But beyond that, the Colts seem to be rebuilding. There is no reason the Jacksonville Jaguars cannot make a run at the AFC South title this year. They brought in Liam Coen for a major reason."
To get our updates for the Jaguars and their QB this year, follow us on X at @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley.
Talk to us about the Jaguars and their QB this year by following our Facebook WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.