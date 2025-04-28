Jaguar Report

Emmanuel Ogbah Fills Major Need for Jaguars' Defense

The Jacksonville Jaguars found their long-awaited backup pass-rusher.

John Shipley

Nov 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) breaks the sack attempt of Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) breaks the sack attempt of Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

For years now, it has seemed like the Jacksonville Jaguars looked at their pass-rush depth and merely shrugged their shoulders.

That finally changed on Sunday, however, with Jaguars general manager James Gladstone moving quickly to sign veteran pass-rusher and former Miami Dolphin Emmanuel Ogbah to a low-risk deal.

"Former Dolphins free-agent defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on X.

The move to sign Ogbah is a clear shift for how the Jaguars view the edge rusher position compared to the last several years, which underscores the potentially massive impact that Ogbah could have even as a top backup on the defense.

Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker have proven to be one of the best pass-rush duos in the entire NFL over the last two seasons. This didn't happen overnight, though, and the Jaguars ensured they had proper pass-rush depth in 2022 in Walker's rookie season with veterans Dawuane Smoot and Arden Key.

Key left in the 2023 offseason for a deal with the Tennessee Titans and Smoot suffered an Achilles injury at the end of 2022, impacting his play in 2023. Hines-Allen and Walker were extremely productive and combined for nearly 30 sacks, but they had little-to-no help from the rest of the defensive roster.

Then in 2024, the situation got even more dire. Trevis Gipson was signed in the offseason to be a potential answer before the Jaguars flipped him for a sixth-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks. Long-time defensive tackle Arik Armstead was moved to defensive end and, well, played how you would expect a long-time defensive tackle to play.

With 2024 seventh-rounder Myles Cole being the Jaguars only real draft investment in the pass-rush since selecting Walker No. 1 in 2022, the Jaguars had to make some kind of move for a No. 3 edge rusher this offseason.

The Jaguars didn't make that move in the draft due to how the board fell, but Gladstone didn't even wait a whole day until signing Ogbah, who has 10.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

If Ogbah can provide five sacks and a decent pressure rate in a No. 3 role for the Jaguars -- and all signs are that he can -- then he will finally be an answer to a question that has lingered for far too long.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and weigh in on the Ogbah signing!

Please let us know your thoughts on this move when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.