Remaining To-Do List for Jaguars After Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a great 2025 NFL Draft. They started off hot right out the gate when they traded up for the second overall pick and took the best player in this draft, Travis Hunter. That was the first big move for new head coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone. The Jaguars then went on to find the other players they needed to fill in their biggest needs.
Coen and Gladstone wanted to make a statement and they clearly did. They also made more moves over this past weekend that set them up to selected players that they think best fit their scheme. Now the Jaguars will start to get their new class together and get them ready for the NFL level and see what players will be ready for next season.
Now the Jaguars will look to see what other moves they need to do still before the start of the 2025 NFL season.
NFL Senior National Columnist Judy Battista gave him thoughts on the Jaguars draft and what other things they must do before they start their season.
Boxes checked:
- Established the aggressiveness of the new regime.
- Got an elite WR for and filled a big need at CB all in one pick.
- Addressed the pass defense (with Travis Hunter and third-rounder Caleb Ransaw) and offensive line (with third-rounder Wyatt Milum).
Still to do:
- Everything humanly possible to create a mind meld between Lawrence and new head coach Liam Coen.
"In one of the draft’s big shocks, the Jaguars' James Gladstone joined the community of wheeling-and-dealing young general managers, swinging the trade for Hunter, the game’s unicorn. If any team needed a true two-way player, it was the Jaguars, who not only filled two big needs with Hunter but also injected a huge dose of excitement into what had been a moribund franchise," Bautista said.
"Pairing Hunter with will be must-watch offensive football, and Hunter should provide a deep threat for Lawrence. Everything about the Jaguars should be geared toward maximizing Lawrence, so shoring up the defense and offensive line were important moves, too. The Jaguars have largely squandered the first few years of Lawrence’s career, but Coen and Hunter suddenly create real interest and potential for explosive offense in 2025."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another update on the draft weekend or any other.
Please let us know your thoughts on all of our stories now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.