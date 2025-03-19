Jaguars Surprisingly Tabbed for Most Head-Scratching Free Agency Signings
ESPN asked 10 of its NFL analysts for the biggest head-scratcher signing in free agency. With more than 100 major personnel moves from which to choose, the player most mentioned was new Jaguars safety Eric Murray.
Jacksonville signed Murray from division-rival Houston last week and three of ESPN’s analysts, Matt Bowen, Lindsey Thiry and Field Yates, couldn’t understand why.
“He can play in split-field coverages, and Murray has the demeanor to operate near the line of scrimmage,” Bowen wrote. “Plus, he can contribute to all four core special-teams units. But with only three interceptions in 124 career games, the Jags overpaid for the 31-year-old on a three-year, $22.5 million deal.”
To be fair, one interception Bowen didn’t count was Murray’s pick-six in the Texans’ AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. With the Chargers driving to tie in a 13-6 game, Murray picked off Justin Herbert and returned the interception 38 yards for a crushing touchdown just before halftime. The Chargers never regained momentum and Houston advanced, 32-12.
“He was very solid for the Texans last season,” Yates said, “and will help remake the Jaguars' secondary, but it's surprising Jacksonville filled two secondary gaps with players who will be 30 or older when the season begins (former Cowboys nickel corner Jourdan Lewis being the other). A lower-tier value like this isn't crippling, but I thought Jacksonville might lean younger under new leadership.”
That new leadership, specifically general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen, targeted both Lewis and Murray at the beginning of free agency. Gladstone said they were pleasantly surprised to sign them. He also said the Jaguars are far from done adding to their roster, looking forward to a draft with plenty of capital.
But the capital the Jaguars spent on Murray drew several critics, including Thiry.
“Perhaps first-year general manager James Gladstone and Coen value Murray's intangibles and versatility more than his ability to make plays on the ball,” Thiry wrote.
Murray wasn’t the only Jaguars free agent to draw criticism from ESPN. Insider Jeremy Fowler said the NFL’s most head-scratcher signing last week was Jacksonville landing center Robert Hainsey.
“No other team was paying him $21 million over three years -- he wasn't a starter last season. He has familiarity with coach Liam Coen from Tampa Bay, and you want to see quality veterans get paid. But the Jaguars probably could have gotten him for less.”
