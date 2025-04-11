Why Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Is a Believer in Brenton Strange
The 2025 offseason hype train for Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange is continuing to pick up steam.
From general manager James Gladstone to head coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars have made it clear all offseason what they expect out of the third-year Penn State product.
Now another key member of the organization has thrown their support behind the Jaguars' new No. 1 tight end: franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who believes Strange's bond with Evan Engram over the last two seasons has set the tone for the transition.
"Brenton is beyond ready, just the way he practices, the way he works," Lawrence said this week.
"I think I do give a lot of credit to Evan. I think him—Brenton’s a hard worker naturally, but coming in and being behind Evan and having that kind of guy to look up to and as far as Evan's work ethic and being out there early, staying late, putting in all the extra time, I think Benton really fell in line with that and has kept that going."
Lawrence was still in the lineup last year when Strange began to really heat up in terms of production. Stepping in for an injured Engram, Strange was the Jaguars' second-best receiver last season and could see his numbers take a leap with a larger week-to-week role.
"That piece of it makes you feel really good about him because he's doing everything the right way, and then obviously his talent on the field," Lawrence said.
Amongst the things Lawrence and the rest of the Jaguars are excited about the most? The physical nature of which Strange plays the game.
"I mean, he's a great blocker. He's nasty, physical, likes blocking. That's something that that he's good at and likes doing, and then when he gets the ball in his hands, breaks tackles, he can run, great hands. He's physical," Lawrence said.
"He really can just—he can do everything you need him to do, so I think he's beyond ready for this opportunity and that's the give and take right? You're disappointed and the thing with Evan losing a friend losing a great player, but Brenton gets an opportunity to step up even more, which he which he did a lot at times last year. So, he's going to he's going to do great and I'm just excited to keep building that relationship with him.”
