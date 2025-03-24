Ex-Jaguars QB Mac Jones Explains Why He Joined 49ers
One of the Jacksonville Jaguars' biggest names on their own internal free agency list this year was quarterback Mac Jones, who is taking his talents to the west coast after one year with the Jaguars.
After the Jaguars traded for Jones last season in hopes of reviving his career and potentially getting a future compensatory pick for him, Jones is now with the San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan -- the same spot so many predicted for him before the 2021 NFL Draft.
So, why did Jones opt for the 49ers after just one year in Duval? He explained the decision in a video with 49ers.com.
"Going into my first free agency this year, so, really wanted to make a great pick. And obviously this was a spot I felt comfortable. I feel like there are a lot of good people here. A lot of winners here. So really wanted to surround myself with winners," Jones said.
Jones noted he has also known Brock Purdy from when Purdy was recruited by Alabama and back to last offseason when Purdy would hold offseason workouts in Jacksonville.
Jones said nothing negative about the Jaguars, but it was clear the 4-13 season wore on everyone involved last year. Jones won two games as a starter, but he also a part of plenty poor performances as well.
Jones' tenure as the Jaguars' backup quarterback saw him start seven games and go 2-5 in the process. In 10 games last year, Jones completed 65.3% of his passes for 1,672 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.
The former Jaguars regime traded a sixth-round pick for Jones last March, and the trade ultimately netted the Jaguars just a one-year rental for a backup quarterback.
The Jaguars ended up finding Jones' replacement in free agency, with the Jaguars signing Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens as their new backup quarterback for head coach Liam Coen and offensive coordinator Grant Udinski.
Jones and the Jaguars have now each moved on; the Jaguars have a new backup to help progress Trevor Lawrence, while Jones will likely hope for a smoother tenure and more wins in his new deal with the 49ers.
