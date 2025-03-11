3 Observations on Jaguars Adding Nick Mullens
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a flurry of moves on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.
With the Jaguars agreeing to terms with nine different free agents on the first day of free agency, we are going to take a look at what each player brings to the table and how they fit with the Jaguars.
Here, we break down the Jaguars' addition of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens?
So, what do we make of the Jaguars adding Mullens? We break it down below.
This is a much better plan at backup QB than 2024
It was always a silly move for the Jaguars to trade a sixth-round pick for a backup quarterback last year. Several quality rookies were selected following the pick the Jaguars traded away, and it was always clear that a cheap contract for a backup quarterback was the better option and path to go down.
Add in the fact that Mullens is a career backup who is used to the role and comfortable sitting behind the team's franchise quarterback as opposed to Mac Jones, who was a former first-round pick who clearly wanted to be on the field. This backup quarterback plan makes much more sense than the odd one the Jaguars moved forward with last year.
The Udinski connection is clear
It is obvious what the biggest draw for Mullens to the Jaguars was: offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, who arrived in Minnesota with Mullens in 2022. Udinski worked closely with the Vikings' quarterback room during his tenure as an assistant coach, and he has plenty of time spent on task with Mullens.
Udinski knows exactly what Mullens will bring to the quarterback room as a backup quarterback, erasing any kind of projection that otherwise would have been a part of evaluating the position. The comfort level and connection between the two is clear, which should only be a positive for Trevor Lawrence.
How this impacts 2025 NFL Draft plans
The Jaguars have not spent a draft pick on a quarterback since they selected Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and it does not look like that is changing this year. The Jaguars seemed like a logical team to spend a Day 3 pick on a developmental quarterback, but that does not seem to be much of a possibility now.
Mullens should be expected to be the backup for at least the next two seasons. Perhaps the Jaguars try to develop a rookie backup quarterback once his deal is up, but for now it is clear the Jaguars will be spending their Day 3 picks elsewhere.
